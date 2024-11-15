ECOWAS Swears In Members Of The Competition Advisory Council

On 1 October 2024, ten members of the first Council of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Regional Competition Authority (ERCA) were sworn in. This completes the setup of the structures of the ERCA which is now ready to begin its actions in the regional market.

The members will serve a four-year term and were welcomed by the President of the Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray and sworn in by the Vice-President of the Community Court of Justice, the Honorable Judge Gbéri-Bè Ouattara. The Council of the ERCA will be its decision-making body supported by the ECOWAS Commission contributing to healthy and fair competition and consumer protection in the region.

The ERCA was officially launched in 2019 and comprises an executive body and now includes the Council. The Executive Director of the ERCA will undertake investigations relating to competition and consumer protection which will then be referred to the Council to examine and take appropriate decisions regarding the matters. The purview of the Executive Director includes alleged breaches of the European Union competition rules, along with examining mergers and acquisitions, sanctions and compensation.

