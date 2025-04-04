Has The Horse Bolted Yet?

Under the FIFA Disciplinary Code, Bafana Bafana runs the risk of having its 2026 World Cup qualifying points deducted for an alleged breach of the regulations.

A look at Bafana Bafana's alleged breach of the FIFA Regulations

Under the FIFA Disciplinary Code, Bafana Bafana runs the risk of having its 2026 World Cup qualifying points deducted for an alleged breach of the regulations. Following the match between Bafana Bafana and Lesotho where Bafana Bafana saw a 2 – 0 victory, questions have arisen around Midfielder, Teboho Mokoena's eligibility to play in that match considering that he reportedly accumulated two yellow cards in prior matches. Be that as it may, the fundamental question remains: has the horse bolted to Bafana Bafana's disadvantage?

This article explores the relevant FIFA regulations and the circumstances that have led to concerns about Mokoena's involvement in the latest qualifying match against Lesotho, which occurred on Friday, 21 March 2025.

To the delight of the South African football fans and those rallying behind the South African flag, Bafana Bafana has been on a winning streak in the 2026 World Cup qualifying games, topping Group C with 13 points.

Issue

On 18 November 2023, in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Benin where Bafana Bafana saw a 2 – 1 victory, Teboho Mokoena received a yellow card. In a subsequent match against Zimbabwe on 11 June 2024 where Bafana Bafana saw another 3 – 1 victory, Mokoena received a second yellow card. This accordingly meant that Mokoena ought to have been suspended from participating in the recent match of 21 March 2025 against Lesotho where Bafana Bafana saw a 2 – 0 victory. This position is premised on Rule 67(1) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code which provides that a player who accumulates two yellow cards in separate matches of the same FIFA competition is automatically suspended from the next match in that competition. Contrary to this provision, Mokoena was fielded in the match against Lesotho and thereby giving rise to the alleged breach of the FIFA regulations.

Reporting and Time Limits

Whilst the alleged breach may appear straightforward, FIFA's Disciplinary Code outlines procedures in terms of which such matters must be reported:

Rule 18(1) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code provides that national associations and their clubs have the right to lodge protests.

These protests must reach the Disciplinary Committee in writing via the FIFA Legal Portal within 24 hours of the match's conclusion.

Rule 18(2 provides that the 24-hour deadline cannot be extended; there is no option for late lodgement.

In this case, Lesotho did not lodge a protest within the prescribed 24-hour period. The FIFA Disciplinary Code offers no mechanism for condonation of late lodgement, effectively meaning Lesotho was out of time when it lodged a protest.

Possible consequences

Had Lesotho lodged its protest within the 24-hour window, Bafana Bafana would have faced potentially severe consequences under the FIFA regulations:

Rule 19(1) : If a player fielded in a match is later declared ineligible, the FIFA judicial body may impose any appropriate disciplinary measures.

Rule 19(2): Where a player is declared ineligible following a protest, the team to which the player belongs forfeits the match, and the FIFA judicial body may impose a minimum fine on both the team and possibly the player as well, depending on the prevailing circumstances.

Effectively, this means Bafana Bafana could have forfeited the 2 – 0 victory against Lesotho, with the 3 points awarded to Lesotho instead, coupled with potential monetary and individual sanctions.

Ultimately, the horse has not bolted yet for Bafana Bafana because Lesotho did not file its protest timeously. It appears unlikely that Bafana Bafana's alleged breach, occasioned by fielding an ineligible player, will lead to any immediate penalty. Whether this eventuality is fair or merely a technicality is open to debate, but the law must be applied in accordance with FIFA's regulations.

Despite this episode, it is unequivocal that Bafana Bafana remains on a promising trajectory towards the 2026 World Cup, which is an ultimate eventuality for all persons rallying behind the South African national football team. The key takeaway is that while procedural issues can have serious repercussions on the field, they can also serve as shields when timelines or technical requirements aren't met.

