ARTICLE
3 November 2025

Caldicott Worldwide Ltd v Siong Beng Seng, Ching Hui Huat And Springfield Investments & Nominees Pte Ltd BVIHCMAP2023/0009

CC
Collas Crill

Contributor

Collas Crill logo

Collas Crill is an offshore law firm with offices in BVI, Cayman, Guernsey, Jersey and London.

We deliver a comprehensive range of legal services to clients locally and globally in four broad practice areas: Financial Services and Regulatory; Insolvency and Corporate Disputes; Private Client and Trusts; and Real Estate.

Clients include some of the world’s leading financial institutions, international businesses, trusts and funds, as well as high-net-worth individuals and families across the globe. We continue to build a network of independent and trusted partners around the world including the Caribbean, the Channel Islands, the UK, Europe, the US, the Middle East, South Africa and Asia.

Explore Firm Details
In granting conditional leave to appeal to the Privy Council, the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal held that the question raised – whether an arbitration clause between a company and a shareholder can be used...
British Virgin Islands Corporate/Commercial Law
Justina Stewart ,Rocco Cecere,Zachary Hoskin
+3 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Justina Stewart ’s articles from Collas Crill are most popular:
  • in North America
  • in North America
Collas Crill are most popular:
  • within Wealth Management and Technology topic(s)

Court: Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal
Subject: Application for conditional leave; interplay between arbitration clauses and statutory unfair prejudice remedies
Judges: Hon. Mde. Ellis, Hon. Mde. Byer, Hon. Mr. Theodore

Summary

In granting conditional leave to appeal to the Privy Council, the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal held that the question raised – whether an arbitration clause between a company and a shareholder can be used to stay the factual basis of a shareholder-versus-shareholder unfair prejudice petition – has wide-ranging implications for s. 1841 of the BVI Business Companies Act (BCA) and under similar legislation in other jurisdictions. It affects the integrity of statutory remedies for thousands of companies, possibly rendering such remedies illusory.

Therefore, the ultimate determination of this appeal could have far-reaching implications for the practical ability of minority shareholders to obtain relief under s.1841 of the BCA and analogous legislation elsewhere.

The procedural context to this matter, while relevant to the ultimate appeal, is complex and not covered here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Justina Stewart
Justina Stewart
Photo of Rocco Cecere
Rocco Cecere
Photo of Matthew Dors
Matthew Dors
Photo of Zachary Hoskin
Zachary Hoskin
Photo of Michael Adkins
Michael Adkins
Photo of David O'Hanlon
David O'Hanlon
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More