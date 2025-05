Jak rozwiązywać spory w spółce z o.o.?

Established in 2007 by Grzegorz Woźniak, a seasoned lawyer with 14 years at Allen & Overy Warsaw, Woźniak Legal has become a leading Polish commercial law firm. Based in Warsaw, the firm serves international and Polish businesses, high-net-worth individuals, and a diverse range of industries.

Renowned for handling high-value transactions and complex disputes, including litigation and arbitration, Woźniak Legal combines strategic thinking, creativity, and tenacity to deliver exceptional results. The firm’s independent position enables fearless representation, even against major financial institutions.

With expertise spanning M&A, corporate law, real estate, IT, and civil fraud, among others, the firm is a trusted partner in both mainstream and niche legal matters. Its personalized service and deep understanding of Polish law within international business contexts set it apart.