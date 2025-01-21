Securitisation 2025

Law and Practice

Third-party guarantees, letters of credit, reserve funds and over-collateralisation are standard credit enhancement tools. Often, the financial instruments issued by the securitisation undertaking are split into several tranches carrying different risk and return profiles.

Luxembourg remains one of the most popular jurisdictions of establishment for SPEs (by the number of SPEs) in the world. The main factors contributing to its success are its detailed yet flexible legal framework that accounts for the practical needs of the investors and SPEs and provides a wide array of efficient structuring tools and eligible assets, but also its stable political and economic environment, high degree of legal certainty, as well as access to savvy services providers.

The principal applicable laws and regulations that have a material effect on the structures referred to in 1.2 Structures Relating to Financial Assets are the following:

Luxembourg SPEs are generally adapted to securitisation of any type of financial assets and the structure of the transaction is mostly driven by investor preferences and not by the type of the securitised assets.

The Securitisation Regulation is more restrictive with regard to the types of securitised assets and limits the securitisation transactions falling within its scope to credit risk only.

The Securitisation Law does not, per se, limit the types of assets to be securitised, and the most commonly securitised assets are securities, loans, mortgages, NPLs, trade and lease receivables, interests in investment funds and structured products. Nevertheless, the passive management requirement under the Securitisation Law (please see 4.11 Activities Avoided by SPEs or Other Securitisation Entities ) may in practice have some practical implications for the types of securitised assets. Although most common assets to be securitised are intangible, securitisation of tangible assets (notably movable assets, inventory and commodities) is also acceptable, provided that the purpose of the transaction is to refinance those assets and to render them liquid.

While there may be an overlap between the Securitisation Law and the Securitisation Regulation, the definition of "securitisation" under the Securitisation Law is broader than the definition of "securitisation" used in the Securitisation Regulation and, hence, a vast number of transactions carried out by Luxembourg securitisation undertakings (the "SPEs") fall within the scope of the Securitisation Law, but not of the Securitisation Regulation.

The type of assets that can be securitised in Luxembourg varies based the applicable legislation. Securitisation transactions in Luxembourg are governed by two layers of regulation. On the national level, the Luxembourg Law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended (the "Securitisation Law") is applicable on an opt-in basis (see 4.10 SPEs or Other Entities for a definition of securitisation under the Securitisation Law). On a pan-European level, the EU Regulation (EU) 2017/2402 of 12 December 2017 (the "Securitisation Regulation") (see 4.1 Specific Disclosure Laws or Regulations with regard to the definition of securitisation under the Securitisation Regulation), aims to mandatorily capture the transactions satisfying certain conditions with the purpose of reducing macroeconomic risks relating to the securitisation.

The Collateral Law allows the collateral to be provided in favour of a person acting for the account of the beneficiaries of the collateral, a fiduciary or a trustee, without a need for a parallel debt or similar structures.

The form of the security trustee appointment (trust or agency) and the scope of its rights and obligations are determined in the securitisation documentation, commonly subject to foreign law.

A security trustee/agent holds the collateral securing the SPE's obligations on behalf of the investors and, in the default scenario, is responsible for its enforcement.

The Securitisation Law also allows the appointment of a Luxembourg fiduciary representative entrusted with the management of the SPE's investors' interests. The fiduciary representative may also be granted a power to act in the investors' interest in a fiduciary capacity, in which case the assets it acquires for the benefit of investors form a fiduciary estate separate from its own assets and liabilities.

The trustees usually act on behalf of the investors under the securitisation documentation and are responsible for monitoring cashflows, the compliance by the SPE and the other obligors with the contractual obligations and facilitate the communication between the parties. The form of the trustee appointment (trust or agency) and the scope of its rights and obligations are determined in the securitisation documentation, commonly subject to foreign law.

Investors acquire the financial instruments issued by the SPE. The largest investors are usually foreign pension funds, insurance companies, investment funds and commercial banks.

Luxembourg credit servicers of non-performing loans that fall within the scope of the NPL Law (implementing the NPL Directive) need to obtain a licence from the Luxembourg Supervisory Commission of the Financial Sector (CSSF).

Currently, the securitisation undertaking may, according to the Securitisation Law, entrust the assignor or a third party with the collection of claims it holds as well as with any other tasks relating to the management thereof, without such persons having to apply for an authorisation under the legislation on the financial sector.

The servicer is in charge of collecting and enforcing the securitised receivables. This role is often performed by the originator, but other specialised service providers may also be appointed.

The underwriter (often an investment bank) serves as an intermediary between the issuer and the investors in an offering. The underwriter analyses investor demand, provides guidance on structuring the transaction and underwrites the notes.

With regard to the securitisations falling within the scope of the Securitisation Regulation, an originator, the sponsor or the original lender of a securitisation (each as defined in the Securitisation Regulation) must comply with the risk-retention requirements as described in Article 6 of the Securitisation Regulation.

The originator/seller is an entity that has originated or was otherwise involved in the original agreement giving rise to the exposures being securitised or, alternatively, buys the relevant exposures on the secondary market with the intention to subsequently securitise them. Depending on the type of the securitised assets, the originator can be a credit institution, a trading undertaking, a manufacturer, an insurance company, etc. The originator/seller then transfers the assets or the economic interest pertaining to the assets to the SPE.

The sponsor is the originator or other entity initiating and co-ordinating the securitisation process. For any securitisations falling within the scope of the Securitisation Regulation, a sponsor needs to be a credit institution or an investment firm.

The issuer is a bankruptcy-remote SPE under the Securitisation Law acquiring the securitised risk and transferring it to the investors, mainly through the issuance of debt financial instruments. Most SPEs in Luxembourg are unregulated.

The Prospectus Regulation provides that an offer of debt securities to the public is exempted from the obligation to publish a prospectus if, inter alia:

Pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation (and subject to the exemptions described below), no offer of debt securities may be made to the public in Luxembourg without the prior publication of a Prospectus Regulation-compliant prospectus. Such prospectus needs to comply with the information requirements set out in the Prospectus Regulation and in the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980 of 14 March 2019, as amended, including the relevant annexes.

In Luxembourg, the securitisation undertaking offering its securities – or, where applicable, the entities distributing or placing such securities with investors – must ensure compliance with the restrictions deriving from the Prospectus Regulation and the Prospectus Law.

Investors may be using derivatives either to hedge risks (eg, interest rate or currency risks) or for investment purposes (eg, credit default swaps, total return swaps or credit linked notes).

If governed by Luxembourg law, the terms and conditions of the financial instruments issued by an SPE would normally include the disbursement and repayment modalities, interest accrual provisions, representations and covenants, as well as standard limited recourse, non-petition and subordination provisions.

Based on the above, the financing arrangements of an SPE may be documented either as securities (bond, notes) or as loans.

The financial instruments are as defined in the Collateral Law, which definition covers a broad range of instruments, whether they are in physical form, dematerialised, transferable by book-entry or delivery, bearer or registered, endorseable or not and regardless of their governing law.

The acquisition of the securitised risks by a securitisation undertaking must generally be financed through the issuance of financial instruments (instruments financiers) or by contracting for the whole or part of any kind of loan, the value or yield of which is linked to such risks. Both debt and equity financial instruments can be issued for this purpose.

In practice, securitisation documents are rarely governed by Luxembourg law and the scope of the relevant indemnities provisions would thus be determined by the applicable foreign law and market practice.

In practice, securitisation documents are rarely governed by Luxembourg law and the scope of the relevant default provisions would thus be determined by the applicable foreign law and market practice. Non-payment, insolvency, a misrepresentation and a breach of other undertakings are the standard principal defaults.

It is notable that the Securitisation Law expressly provides that, in the case of any insolvency proceedings opened with regard to the servicer, the SPE may claim any sums collected by the servicer on its behalf prior to the opening of the bankruptcy proceedings without other creditors having any rights to such amounts. It is currently unclear how this provision would be treated in insolvency proceedings opened outside Luxembourg.

In practice, servicing documents are rarely governed by Luxembourg law and the scope of the relevant servicing provisions would thus be determined by the applicable foreign law. Usually, the standard provisions relating to the collection, enforcement and administration of the securitised assets, information obligations, and servicing fees are expected.

In practice, securitisation documents are rarely governed by Luxembourg law and the scope of the principal covenants would thus be determined by the applicable foreign law and market practice. From the Luxembourg perspective, the matters referred to in 3.2 Principal Warranties would normally also be subject to the relevant covenants.

Luxembourg law will be applicable with regard to the perfection of the transfer of, or a security interest over, Luxembourg assets (see 6.3 Transfer of Financial Assets ).

From the Luxembourg perspective, the following matters are usually subject to specific warranties:

In practice, securitisation documents are rarely governed by Luxembourg law and the scope of the principal warranties would thus be determined by the applicable foreign law and market practice. Standard warranties generally cover the status of the parties, the validity and enforceability of the documents, as well as warranties with regard to the securitised assets.

Where Luxembourg assets are involved, Luxembourg law requirements with regard to the transfer of the title and the perfection of such transfer (depending on the types of the assets) would normally be included, as well as the customary representations and covenants with regard to the status of the securitised assets, the underlying debtors, etc.

The form of documentation, as well as its principle subject matters are generally determined in accordance with the law applicable to the transfer instrument. This law would normally be chosen depending on the jurisdiction where the securitised assets and, where applicable, the underlying debtors are located. Most securitisations in Luxembourg involve assets located abroad, and hence their content would be determined by the chosen law and the market practice of the relevant jurisdiction.

4.1 Specific Disclosure Laws or Regulations

Regarding transactions falling within the scope of the Securitisation Regulation, the latter imposes extensive transparency obligations on the originator, the sponsor and the securitisation special purpose entities (SSPEs, as defined in the Securitisation Regulation). The Securitisation Regulation defines "securitisation" as a transaction or scheme whereby the credit risk associated with an exposure or a pool of exposures is tranched, having all of the following characteristics: payments in the transaction or scheme are dependent upon the performance of the exposure or of the pool of exposures;

the subordination of tranches determines the distribution of losses during the ongoing life of the transaction or scheme; and

the transaction or scheme does not create exposures that possess all the characteristics listed in Article 147(8) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 June 2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms and amending Regulation (EU) No 648/2012. The Securitisation Regulation requires that the holders of a securitisation position, the competent authorities and the potential investors (upon request) are provided with, inter alia: regular information on underlying exposures;

prior to pricing, all underlying documentation that is essential for the understanding of the transaction, with an indicative list of the documents included in the Securitisation Regulation;

prior to pricing, in the absence of a prospectus, a transaction summary or overview of the main features of the securitisation;

regular investor reports; and

any inside information and the significant events. The originator, sponsor and SSPE must designate among themselves a reporting entity. The Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2020/1224 of 16 October 2019 and the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2020/1225 of 29 October 2019 are applicable with regard to the detailed disclosure requirements under the Securitisation Regulation, including various templates for the provision of information. The Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2020/1226 of 12 November 2019 and the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2020/1227 of 12 November 2019 are similarly applicable for the provision of information in accordance with the STS notification requirements.

4.2 General Disclosure Laws or Regulations

See 3.10 Offering Memoranda.

4.3 Credit Risk Retention

Risk Retention The Securitisation Regulation has replaced and consolidated risk-retention requirements formerly spread across various sectoral laws. Generally, the originator, sponsor or original lender in respect of a securitisation must retain, on an ongoing basis, a material net economic interest in the securitisation of not less than 5% of the nominal value of the concerned exposures or, in the case of non-performing exposures (NPEs), where a non-refundable purchase price discount has been agreed, of the sum of the net value of the securitised exposures that qualify as NPEs and, if applicable, the nominal value of any performing securitised exposures. In addition, in an NPE securitisation, the servicer is allowed to take on the risk-retention slice. The Securitisation Regulation also includes an exhaustive list of acceptable risk-retention techniques. Where the originator, sponsor or original lender has not agreed who will retain the material net economic interest, the latter must be retained by the originator. For the purposes of the risk-retention provisions set out in the Securitisation Regulation, an entity shall not be considered to be an originator where it has been established or operates for the sole purpose of securitising exposures. The regulatory technical standards specifying in greater detail the risk-retention requirements for originators, sponsors, original lenders, and servicers are included in the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2023/2175 of 7 July 2023. Institutional investors investing in securitisation positions are required in the course of their mandatory due diligence to verify whether these risk-retention formalities have been complied with. Aside from the risk-retention regime established by the Securitisation Regulation, alternative investment funds (AIFs) that fall within the scope of the AIFMD and that originate loans will be subject to certain risk-retention formalities, once the Directive (EU) 2024/927 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 13 March 2024 amending Directives 2011/61/EU (AIFMD 2.0) is implemented in Luxembourg. These risk-retention requirements will thus apply to the loans originated and subsequently transferred by an AIF, and that irrespective of whether the purchaser of such loan is an SSPE, within the meaning of the Securitisation Regulation. Enforcement of the Securitisation Regulation The CSSF and the Luxembourg Authority for the Insurance Sector (CAA) (the latter only with regard to the entities generally submitted to its supervision) are the competent authorities in Luxembourg to ensure compliance by the originators, original lenders and SSPEs established in Luxembourg with Articles 6 to 9 of the Securitisation Regulation (ie, risk retention, transparency requirements, ban on re-securitisation and criteria for credit-granting), as well as with the simple, transparent and standardised (STS) securitisations framework. The penalties for non-compliance with the above risk-retention requirements are set out in the SR Law. Pursuant to the SR Law, the CSSF and the CAA may, within their respective competences, impose administrative sanctions in the event of an infringement (ranging from a public statement regarding the identity of the infringing person and the nature of the infringement to a monetary fine). The CSSF and the CAA also enjoy certain investigative powers and may refer information to the State Prosecutor for criminal prosecution.

4.4 Periodic Reporting

Statistical Reporting for All Securitisation Undertakings All Luxembourg securitisation undertakings are subject to reporting obligations pursuant to Circular 2014/236 of the Luxembourg Central Bank (LCB) and Regulation (EU) No 1075/2013 of the European Central Bank (ECB) of 18 October 2013 concerning statistics on the assets and liabilities of financial vehicle corporations engaged in securitisation transactions, consisting of an initial registration obligation with the LCB, as well as ongoing reporting obligations (eg, liquidation or major changes in the information provided at the registration). Securitisation undertakings whose balance sheet exceeds certain thresholds will also need to comply with the periodic reporting obligations towards the LCB, including quarterly reports and monthly reports. Pecuniary sanctions may be imposed on a defaulting SPE. Reporting and Regulatory Requirements for Authorised Securitisation Undertakings Securitisation undertakings subject to authorisation Luxembourg SPEs issuing financial instruments to the public on a continuous basis must be authorised and supervised by the CSSF and must, among others, comply with certain reporting and regulatory requirements. Financial instruments are deemed to be issued on a continuous basis if there are more than three issuances of financial instruments offered to the public during a financial year. For multi-compartments securitisation undertakings (see 6.2 SPEs), this threshold is determined at the level of the securitisation undertaking on a consolidated basis, and not at the level of each compartment. Public issuances are issuances of financial instruments: which are not intended for professional clients within the meaning of the 1993 Law (which corresponds to the definition of professional clients for MiFID II purposes);

whose denominations are less than EUR100,000; and

which are not distributed on a private placement basis. Criminal sanctions and fines may apply in case an SPE issues financial instruments to the public on a continuous basis without having obtained a prior authorisation from the CSSF. Reporting Authorised securitisation undertakings are required, among others, to present to the CSSF a copy of the issue documents, a copy of the financial and auditor reports, as well as any information on the change of a service provider, or the amendment of any substantial provisions of a contract (including the terms of the issued financial instruments). Additionally, authorised securitisation undertakings must provide to the CSSF, on a semi-annual basis, a report summarising new securities issuances, other upcoming issuances and the issuances matured during the relevant reporting period. Finally, a draft balance sheet and profit and loss account of the securitisation undertaking (where applicable, by compartment) is to be provided within 30 days of the financial year close. In case of a breach, the CSSF may impose upon the directors, managers, officers and liquidators of authorised securitisation undertakings a monetary fine.

4.5 Activities of Rating Agencies

Rating agencies are regulated by Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 of 16 September 2009 on credit rating agencies, as amended (the "CRA Regulation"). The CRA Regulation aims to address, among others, the over-reliance on credit ratings by financial institutions, which are now required to make their own credit risk assessment and may not mechanistically rely on credit ratings, potential conflicts of interest involving the credit agency or its relating persons, as well as various disclosure obligations of the rating agencies. It is noteworthy that with regard to securitisation instruments (ie, financial instruments or other assets resulting from a securitisation transaction or scheme, as defined in the Securitisation Regulation), the CRA Regulation establishes a requirement of a double credit rating. It also provides that the issuer of the securitisation instrument must consider appointing at least one credit rating agency with no more than 10% of the total market share. The CRA Regulation also sets out a number of requirements with regard to ratings on re-securitisations, notably a mandatory rotation of credit rating agencies issuing ratings on re-securitisations with underlying assets from the same issuer every four years. ESMA is in charge of the supervision of credit rating agencies and may impose pecuniary penalties on infringing credit rating agencies. The CSSF and the CAA are the competent authorities in Luxembourg for the purposes of implementing the CRA Regulation and verifying compliance with the obligations arising from this regulation by the entities subject to their respective supervision.

4.6 Treatment of Securitisation in Financial Entities

The CRR and CRD set out a legal framework with regard to the prudential regulation of credit institutions and investment firms in the EU and provide, inter alia, for capital requirements (including capital adequacy calculation methodology), disclosure obligations and operational requirements for entities holding securitisation exposures. The new banking package (CRR III/CRD VI) implements the outstanding elements of the Basel III regulatory reforms in the EU (ie, output floor, credit risk, market risk, operational risk). It also introduces changes in other non-Basel key areas such as fit-and-proper, third-country branches and environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks. The introduction of the output floor could have a significant impact on the own-funds requirements for securitisation positions held by institutions using the Securitisation Internal Ratings Based Approach or the Internal Assessment Approach. Although such positions are generally small relative to other exposures, the introduction of the output floor could affect the economic viability of the securitisation operation because of an insufficient prudential benefit of the transfer of risk. CRD VI must be transposed into national law by 10 January 2026. In general, it will be applicable from 11 January 2026 apart from provisions on third-country branches applicable one year later, from 11 January 2027. CRR III will generally be applicable from 1 January 2025 (a Luxembourg draft law No 8427 implementing inter alia CRR III, was filed on 25 July 2024). Solvency II is applicable with regard to solvency capital requirements pertaining to securitisation positions held by insurance and reinsurance undertakings. As most securitisation transactions in Luxembourg involve originators and investors located outside Luxembourg, local capital adequacy laws applicable to such originators and investors need to be considered.

4.7 Use of Derivatives

EMIR is directly applicable in Luxembourg and also applies to non-financial counterparties, which are very broadly defined. The CSSF confirmed in its press release 13/26 dated 24 June 2013 that securitisation undertakings are also covered, and may therefore be subject to EMIR obligations (notably clearing and reporting obligations). EMIR has been implemented in Luxembourg by the Law of 15 March 2016 on OTC derivatives, central counterparties and trade repositories, in respect of the sanctioning powers granted to the CSSF to guarantee the correct application of rules and requirements deriving from EMIR.

4.8 Investor Protection

The Securitisation Regulation and the Securitisation Law ensure a high degree of investor protection. Aside from the stringent disclosure and reporting requirements (see 4.1 Specific Disclosure Laws or Regulations), the Securitisation Regulation imposes a wide array of other requirements aiming to ensure adequate investor protection. The risk-retention rules (see 4.3 Credit Risk Retention ) aim to eliminate a potential conflict of interest by aligning the incentives of the originator with the incentives of an SSPE (and, ultimately, the investors).

) aim to eliminate a potential conflict of interest by aligning the incentives of the originator with the incentives of an SSPE (and, ultimately, the investors). The credit-granting requirements imposed on the originators, sponsors and original lenders aim to ensure the quality of the securitised assets.

Institutional investors are subject to rigorous due diligence requirements. In particular, the investors must, among others:

verify the credit-granting criteria of the originator or original lender and their internal processes and systems, where such originator or lender is not a credit institution or an investment firm established in the European Union; verify that the originator, sponsor or original lender complies with the risk-retention and transparency requirements; carry out a due diligence assessment of the risk characteristics of the individual securitisation position and of the underlying exposures, etc; and have written procedures in place in order to monitor compliance with the above obligations and the performance of the investment and underlying exposures, and perform regular stress tests, etc.

In Luxembourg, the Securitisation Law ensures the bankruptcy remoteness of a securitisation undertaking and legal certainty with regard to the standard contractual tools used in securitisation deals, such as non-petition, limited recourse and subordination provisions (see 6.2 SPEsand 6.5 Bankruptcy-Remote SPE). Please see 4.4 Periodic Reportingand 4.2 General Disclosure Laws or Regulationsin relation to additional reporting and disclosure rules in Luxembourg. The Securitisation Regulation aims to protect retail investors by including certain restrictions with regard to the sale of securitised positions to retail clients, including a requirement to perform a suitability test in accordance with Article 25(2) of MiFID II. Additionally, in the case of offerings made to retail investors, a key information document may need to be prepared, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 on key information documents for packaged retail and insurance-based investment products. Finally, MiFID II contains a number of requirements aiming to protect investors, including product governance, information and record-keeping.

4.9 Banks Securitising Financial Assets

See 4.6 Treatment of Securitisation in Financial Entities. Additionally, the Luxembourg Law of 8 December 2021 implementing the EU's Covered Bonds Directive (EU) 2019/2162 (the "Covered Bonds Law") regulates the issue of covered bonds (lettres de gage). Although the existing framework under the 1993 Law already provides for a special covered bonds regime for Luxembourg mortgage banks (banques d'emission de lettres de gage), the Covered Bonds Law also allows the issuance of covered bonds by the standard banks without requiring a specialised licence for this purpose. Luxembourg banks (including mortgage banks) are supervised by the CSSF and are subject to certain activity restrictions and other requirements under the 1993 Law and the Covered Bonds Law, including a mandatory over-collateralisation ratio.

4.10 SPEs or Other Entities

Securitisation Criteria In order to benefit from the regime under the Securitisation Law, it is necessary that: the Luxembourg securitisation undertaking (also referred to here as an SPE) submits itself to the provisions of the Securitisation Law in its articles of incorporation, management regulations or issue documents; and

the transaction satisfies the substantive criteria of the securitisation set out in the Securitisation Law. Regarding the second condition, the Securitisation Law defines a securitisation as a transaction by which a securitisation undertaking (i) acquires or assumes, directly or indirectly through another undertaking, risks relating to claims, other assets, or obligations assumed by third parties or inherent to all or part of the activities of third parties, and (ii) issues financial instruments or contracts for the whole or part of any kind of loan, the value or yield of which depends on such risks. Despite this very broad definition, the CSSF clarifies in its guidelines on securitisation dated 23 October 2013 (the "Securitisation FAQ") that the main purpose of a securitisation transaction under the Securitisation Law must be an economic "transformation" of certain risks into securities and that the parties should comply with the legal definition of securitisation and the spirit of the law. Legal Form In Luxembourg, a securitisation undertaking governed by the Securitisation Law can be set up as a company or fund. A securitisation company is subject to the general corporate framework under the Companies Law and can take the form of: a public limited company (société anonyme, or SA);

a private limited company (société à responsabilité limitée, or Sàrl);

a partnership limited by shares (société en commandite par actions, or SCA);

a co-operative organised as a public limited company (société cooperative organisée sous forme de société anonyme);

a general corporate partnership/unlimited company (société en nom collectif);

a common limited partnership (société en commandite simpleor SCS);

a special limited partnership (société en commandite spécialeor SCSp); or

a simplified company limited by shares (société par action simplifiée). The possibility to establish a securitisation undertaking as an SCS or an SCSp provides for additional structuring opportunities for securitisation transactions, given the (in principle) tax-transparent nature of such partnerships. A securitisation undertaking can also be set up as a fund (fonds de titrisation), managed by a Luxembourg-based management company (société de gestion) in accordance with its management regulations. A securitisation fund does not have legal personality and can be structured as (i) a co-ownership of assets or (ii) as a fiduciary arrangement where the assets are held by the management company acting as fiduciary for the account of the investors. Securitisation funds and securitisation companies are required to be registered with the Luxembourg Register of Commerce and Companies (RCS). Please also see 6.2 SPEsfor the compartmentalisation option of Luxembourg securitisation undertakings. AIFMD AIFMD and AIFM Law address the question of whether an SPE can be considered as an alternative investment fund (AIF). Pursuant to the AIFMD and the AIFM Law, an SSPE does not constitute an AIF. However, the definition of an SSPE under the AIFMD is different from the definition of an SSPE under the Securitisation Regulation. SSPEs are defined in the AIFMD as entities whose sole purpose is to carry on a securitisation or securitisations within the meaning of Regulation ECB/2008/30 of the European Central Bank of 19 December 2008 concerning statistics on the assets and liabilities of financial vehicle corporations engaged in securitisation transactions and other activities that are appropriate to accomplish that purpose. Regulation ECB/2008/30 has been repealed by Regulation ECB/2013/40. According to the Securitisation FAQ (with reference to the guidance note on the definitions of "financial vehicle corporation" and "securitisation" under Regulation ECB/2008/30 issued by the ECB), securitisation undertakings issuing collateralised loan obligations are considered as being engaged in securitisation transactions and, as a result, are not subject to the AIFM Law. In contrast, entities that primarily act as "first" lenders (ie, originating new loans) are not considered as being engaged in securitisation transactions and will thus fall within the scope of the AIFM Law. The same applies to securitisation undertakings issuing structured products that primarily offer a synthetic exposure to assets other than loans (non-credit-related assets) and where the credit risk transfer is only ancillary. Independently from their potential qualification as SSPEs (for the purpose of the AIFMD), securitisation undertakings that only issue debt instruments should not, according to the Securitisation FAQ, constitute AIFs for the purpose of the AIFM Law. Similarly, irrespective of whether securitisation undertakings qualify as SSPEs for the purpose of the AIFMD, it is the view of the CSSF that securitisation undertakings that are not managed in accordance with a "defined investment policy" (within the meaning of the AIFM Law) do not constitute AIFs.

4.11 Activities Avoided by SPEs or Other Securitisation Entities

Public Issuance of Financial Instruments A securitisation undertaking issuing securities to the public on a continuous basis within the meaning of the Securitisation Law (see 4.4 Periodic Reporting) will be subject to authorisation and prudential supervision by the CSSF. Please see 4.10 SPEs or Other Entitieswith regard to the application of the AIFMD and the AIFM Law to the securitisation undertakings. Passive Management While the Securitisation Law permits any kind of assets to be securitised, the nature of securitisation transactions requires that the securitised risks stem exclusively from the assets acquired or assumed by a securitisation undertaking in the course of the securitisation and not from any entrepreneurial or commercial activity of the securitisation undertaking. Thus, Luxembourg securitisation undertakings must generally have a passive attitude when managing their assets. This rule is not applicable to undertakings securitising debt securities, debt financial instruments and receivables, provided that the securitisation undertakings do not issue financial instruments to the public. The role of the securitisation undertakings investing in non-debt assets should be limited to the administration of financial flows linked to a securitisation transaction itself and to the "prudent-man" management of the securitised risks, and exclude all activities likely to qualify the securitisation undertaking as entrepreneur. Any management of such assets by the securitisation undertaking that creates increased risk in addition to the risk inherent thereto or which aims to create additional wealth or promote the commercial development of the securitisation undertaking's activities would be incompatible with the Securitisation Law, even if the actual management had been delegated to an external service provider. Loan Origination Loan origination by a Luxembourg SPE is in principle allowed. Structures originating loans instead of acquiring them on the secondary market may fall under the definition of securitisation, provided that the securitisation undertaking does not finance its loan origination activity from the funds raised from the public and that the issuance documentation either clearly defines the assets servicing the repayment of the loans originated by the SPE or clearly describes the borrowers and/or the borrower selection criteria, as well as information on characteristics of the loans granted. Assignment of Assets and Granting of Security Interests A securitisation undertaking cannot assign its assets, except in accordance with the provisions set forth in its constitutional or issuance documents. It may only grant security interests over its assets in order to secure the obligations that are related to the securitisation transaction.

4.12 Participation of Government-Sponsored Entities

Luxembourg is not known to participate in the securitisation market through government-sponsored entities.

4.13 Entities Investing in Securitisation

The vast majority of securitisation undertakings in Luxembourg are not regulated and, as a result, they usually target investors that are "professional clients" for the purposes of MiFID II, including credit institutions and investment funds. In most cases, the investors in Luxembourg securitisation transactions are located abroad. Luxembourg does not impose any additional obligations in terms of such investors, but they must comply with their local rules and regulations (eg, diversification and capital adequacy rules). Please see 4.8 Investor Protectionconcerning the restrictions on the sale of securitisation positions to retail clients under the Securitisation Regulation. Institutional investors investing in securitisation positions under the Securitisation Regulation are subject to the mandatory due diligence requirements. Please see 4.8 Investor Protectionfor more details.

4.14 Other Principal Laws and Regulations