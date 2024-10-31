Global Metals And Mining Outlook 2024 (Video)

In the face of rapid change and growing challenges, the metals and mining industries stand at a crucial juncture. The 2024 KPMG Global Metals and Mining Outlook offers key insights into how industry leaders can navigate the complexities of decarbonization, achieve operational excellence, and drive sustainable growth. Over 450 C-level executives provide their perspectives on the industry's most pressing challenges and opportunities, from accelerating technology investments to overcoming skills shortages.

Discover the latest strategies, opportunities, and trends shaping the future of metals and mining.

Why Decarbonization Matters Now

Decarbonization is not just a regulatory requirement; it is a pivotal business opportunity that can drive transformation, resilience, and profitability. The report reveals that 57% of executives see integrating decarbonization into their overall corporate strategy as the most effective way to meet sustainability goals. By embedding carbon reduction goals into every aspect of the business, companies can unlock new growth opportunities and reduce costs through improved operational efficiency.

Mining and Metals

Key Findings from the Report include:

61% of executives are more confident than they were two years ago about their company's growth prospects

57% of executives say the most effective way of meeting their company's decarbonization goals is to integrate them into the overall corporate strategy

47% of executives say skills shortages are the most important challenge that must be overcome when implementing the latest technologies

66% of executives say that output prices have become more volatile, heightening business risks.

What can mining and metals leaders learn from the Metals and Mining Outlook?

Transforming Operations

Find out how leading companies are redesigning their processes to reduce carbon usage and increase efficiency.

Technology at the Forefront

Understand how advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, are driving operational transformation and supporting decarbonization efforts.

Growth Amidst Volatility

Learn how companies are adapting to unprecedented price volatility and supply chain disruptions while maintaining confidence in their growth prospects.

Building the Future Workforce

Gain insights into the strategies companies are using to attract and retain the talent needed to drive their decarbonization and digital transformation agendas.

Navigating Risks and Opportunities

Stay ahead of the curve with expert analysis on how geopolitical shifts, regulatory changes, and market dynamics are impacting the metals and mining sector.

