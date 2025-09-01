MISA License Explained for Foreign Investors

Saudi Arabia has become one of the most attractive destinations for international businesses, thanks to Vision 2030. Foreigners must obtain a MISA license, formerly known as the SAGIA license, to conduct business in the Kingdom. The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) grants this license, enabling international businesses to enter the market and actively engage in business activities.

About MISA

The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) is the department which regulates and facilitates the investments in Saudi Arabia. Its role not only relates to licensing but also the assisting or the facilitation of investors into the field of sector intelligence, through regulatory processes ensured that they are compatible with the diversification of the economy objectives in Saudi Arabia. MISA has now simplified its operations in a bid to attract international businesses to settle in Riyadh and other major cities.

How to Get a Foreign Investment License (MISA License)

Obtaining a MISA License involves several steps, each requiring compliance with Saudi regulations:

Step 1: Identify Business Activity

Foreign investors must initially specify the specific business activity in Saudi Arabia. These activities fall in a certain category, and each area is eligible to get a license applied in it.

Step 2: Prepare Required Documentation

Applicants need to submit several documents, including:

Certificate of incorporation of a foreign company

Articles of Association (AoA)

Financial statements (last fiscal year, audited)

Board resolution authorizing the establishment of the Saudi entity

Passport copies of shareholders and directors

Step 3: Apply Through the MISA Portal

Applicants submit their application online via the MISA e-portal. They must legalize and translate all documents into Arabic before submission.

Step 4: Approval and Issuance of the License

MISA reviews and approves the application, then issues the Foreign Investment License. This allows the company to proceed with incorporation.

Step 5: Company Registration

Once the license is acquired, next step is to register the company under the Ministry of commerce to receive the Commercial Registration (CR). Other registrations are with Chamber of Commerce, ZATCA (tax authority) and GOSI (social insurance).

Benefits of Holding a MISA License

A MISA License offers several key advantages:

Full legal establishment to operate under a foreign originally owned company in Saudi Arabia

Qualification to government tenders and contracts

Become available to banking facilities and financial institutions

Possibility to employ foreign workers and locals as legal sponsorships

Strategic access to one of the fastest growing economies of the Middle East

Key Legal Requirements

Investors should also adhere to the Saudi corporate and commercial legislation in the event of applying to receive a MISA License. The major considerations are:

Minimum capital requirements, based on business activity

Limits regarding some sectors, including media or defense

Arabic translation of legal documents and notarization which is mandatory

Adherence to the foreign investment and anti-money laundering regulations

Sectors Encouraged Under Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia encourages foreign investment in priority sectors, including:

Information and Communications Technology (ICT)

Renewable Energy and Sustainability Projects

Healthcare and Biotechnology

Education and Training

Tourism, Entertainment, and Hospitality

Construction and Infrastructure Development

Foreign investors in these sectors granted a MISA License enjoy quicker authorization, state incentives, and access to strategic alliances in Riyadh city and the Kingdom.

How AHYSP Law Firm Can Assist

Applying for a MISA License requires careful preparation and compliance with Saudi legal requirements. At AHYSP Law Firm, we assist international investors with:

Preparing and reviewing license applications

Ensuring documentation complies with Saudi law

Advising on sector-specific regulations and ownership restrictions

Structuring joint ventures or wholly owned entities

Supporting post-license registrations and ongoing compliance

Conclusion

The MISA License is the fundamental requirement to any foreign company that intends to make investments and operate in Saudi Arabia. Following the free investment policies of the Kingdom, the acquisition of this license will provide access to enormous potential in Riyadh and elsewhere. The process of applying will be much easier when partnering with a legal advisor with a high level of experience, as it will also guarantee the long-term compliance with Saudi rules.

MISA License Explained for Foreign Investors

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.