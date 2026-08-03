EU Guidance Note For Pleasure Boats And Aircraft

At the end of April 2026, the European Commission issued a Guidance Document concerning pleasure boats and aircraft, addressing their treatment by customs and tax authorities. This marks the first instance in which the VAT status of privately owned vessels and aircraft has been specifically addressed by the European Union.

The Presumption of Union Status

At the very outset of the Guidance Note, the Commission clearly establishes a presumption of Union status in favour of pleasure boats and aircraft located within the EU. This status implies that such crafts are considered Union goods in free circulation within the EU customs territory, exempt from any customs duties. Furthermore, this Union status, informally referred to as ‘VAT-paid status’, is rarely challenged in practice, allowing owners to operate their recreational craft without burdensome routine checks.

Loss of Status & Exceptions for Temporary Exits

The Commission’s Guidance confirms that, upon exiting the customs territory of the Union, the pleasure craft loses its Union status and becomes a non-Union good. However, the Note identifies three scenarios whereby temporary movement outside the Union customs territory does not invoke the loss of Union status.

Internal Transit Procedure Where the internal transit procedure is carried out under specific arrangements, such as the TIR Convention, the ATA/Istanbul Convention, the Rhine Manifest, Form 302, or the Universal Postal Union postal system, pursuant to Article 155(1) of the Union Customs Code. Proof of Union Status Where Union status is proven as required for specified cases under Article 119(3) of the Union Customs Code Delegated Act. Such proof may be provided through various documents, including a T2L or T2LF document, an original invoice or sales contract accompanied by proof of VAT payment. Article 119(2) DA Action Where the movement falls within one of the cases specified in Article 119(2) of the Union Customs Code Delegated Act, including carriage by air under a single transport document, by sea on a regular shipping service, or by rail under an international agreement, without the need for a customs procedure or for separate proof of Union status.

Relief for Returned Goods

Furthermore, the Guidance Note provides for a returned goods relief regime, allowing non-Union goods that were originally exported as Union goods from the customs territory of the Union to regain their Union status upon reimportation. To benefit from relief from import customs duties, the craft must satisfy the following requirements:

It must be returned within 3 years of its departure

It must remain substantially unchanged

It must be reimported by the original exporter

Temporary Importation Procedure for Non-EU Craft

Regarding non-EU craft, the Commission confirms that such vessels may be temporarily imported into the EU free from customs duties or VAT, provided that they are intended for re-export and leave the EU before the temporary admission period expires, which is generally 18 months for boats. In practice, boats are commonly placed under the temporary importation procedure by simply crossing the border of the customs territory of the Union, although national customs authorities may require a customs declaration and prescribe a specific route for entry.

Conclusion

The Guidance Note on pleasure craft undoubtedly serves as a significant step towards greater legal certainty by establishing a fundamental presumption in favour of Union status. Nevertheless, owners must remain able to substantiate their craft’s Union status with reliable documentation if requested. Moreover, since the Guidance is not legally binding, its practical implementation may still vary between Member States. In fact, in a joint press release, the European Boating Industry and European Boating Association advocate for the consistent and proportionate application of the Guidance across the EU.