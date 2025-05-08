VAT Public Clarification (Barter & Precious Metals)

FTA issues Public Clarification on Valuation for Supply-Barter
Transactions and Application of the Reverse Charge Mechanism on
Precious Metals and Precious Stones between Registrants in the
State for the purposes of Value Added Tax.
The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) recently issued two Public Clarifications under UAE VAT law that discuss the VAT treatment on:
- Valuation of Supply for Barter Transaction.
- Application of the Reverse Charge Mechanism on Precious Metals and Precious Stones between Registrants in the State for the purposes of Value Added Tax.
A gist of the key UAE VAT positions discussed in the Public Clarification have been summarized below.
- Valuation of Supply for Barter
Transaction.
The Public Clarification (VATP042) provides guidance on treatment regarding the value of supply in barter transactions under the UAE VAT regime i.e. where consideration is received in the forms of monetary transactions but also non-monetary transactions either wholly or part. i.e. in exchange of goods and services. We have tabulated the explanation provided.
|In the Barter Transactions if both suppliers are registered then both parties must issue original Tax invoice to each other.
- Application of the Reverse Charge Mechanism on Precious
Metals and Precious Stones between Registrants in the State for the
purposes of Value Added Tax.
The Public Clarification (VATP043) provides guidance on treatment regarding the application of reverse charge mechanism (RCM) for VAT on the supply of precious metals and precious stones between VAT-registered entities in the UAE.
Our Comments
The businesses and tax advisors/consultants should analyse amendments in Executive Regulations and Public Clarification issued in said regard to apply the changes appropriately and ensure no non-compliance.
