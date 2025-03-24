Analysis Of The Tax Changes Introduced By The Tax Laws (Amendment) Act, 2024 And The Tax Procedures (Amendment) Act, 2024

The Tax Laws (Amendment) Act, 2024 (the TLA Act) and the Tax Procedures (Amendment) Act, 2024 (the TPA Act) (together referred to as the Acts) were assented into law by the President on 11 December 2024 and came into effect on 27 December 2024. The Acts have reintroduced some proposals contained in the Finance Bill, 2024 (the Finance Bill) which was withdrawn in June 2024 following countrywide demonstrations against the imposition of additional tax measures. A copy of our analysis of the Finance Bill can be found here.

The Acts have introduced a raft of amendments to the Income Tax Act (Chapter 470, Laws of Kenya), the Value Added Tax Act, 2013, the Tax Procedures Act, 2015, the Miscellaneous Fees and Levies Act, 2016 and the Excise Duty Act, 2015.

We have set out below a highlight of the key amendments in the Acts as well as their impact on businesses in Kenya. Click here to download and read our analysis of keyamendments in the Acts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.