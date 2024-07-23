Key Considerations For Obtaining Tax Registration Number (TRN)

The UAE Corporate Tax law would be effective from 1 June 2023. Corporate Tax shall be imposed on a taxable person at the rate of 9%, subject to certain conditions.

The Ministry has also announced certain categories of persons to be exempted from the Corporate Tax. However, there may be requirements of obtaining Tax Registration and apply for exemptions.

The purpose of this document is to highlight the requirements of doing registration for the purpose of UAE Corporate Tax law and the relevant timelines for the same.

1. Who should obtain the Tax Registration Number ('TRN')?

All taxable persons will be required to register for Corporate Tax and obtain a TRN. Taxable persons include, a company, a branch office, individuals who conduct business and also non-resident person in some situations.

2. Whether Free Zone companies which are eligible for 0% corporate tax rate, should obtain the TRN?

Yes, Free Zone companies are regarded as taxable person for the purpose of UAE Corporate Tax and are, therefore, required to obtain the TRN.

3. Can you use VAT registration number for Corporate Tax purposes?

No, the taxable persons are required to obtain separate TRN for Corporate Tax related compliances.

4. If you have formed a Tax group, whether all entities in the Tax group are required to obtain the TRN separately?

No, the Tax group will be treated as single a taxable person for the purpose of Corporate Tax; therefore, a single TRN would suffice.

5. Whether Non-Resident persons are required to obtain the TRN?

Non-Resident persons having a permanent establishment in UAE shall obtain the TRN.

6. When should a taxable person obtain the TRN?

The taxable person can obtain the TRN on or before the due date for filing Corporate Tax return. For example, a person following the accounting year of 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024 should obtain the TRN on or before 30 September 2025.

7. Whether 'Qualifying Investment Fund' is required to obtain the TRN?

Article 4 of the Federal-Decree Law No. 47 of 2022 provides exemption to 'Qualifying Investment Funds,'' subject to the fulfillment of specified conditions mentioned in Article 10.

Notably, the 'Qualifying Investment Fund' is also required to obtain the TRN as of 1 June 2024.

8. How to register?

For the purpose of registration, a person has to log in to the Emara Tax Account (using login credentials or UAE pass) and carry out Corporate Tax registration under the concerned taxable person.

