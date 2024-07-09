ARTICLE
9 July 2024

Webinar: Tax And Legal Risks On Visa Facilitation And Employment Arrangements (Video)

AM
Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

Alvarez & Marsal logo
Explore
The recent FTA clarification on the VAT treatment of manpower services vs. visa facilitation services has brought much-needed clarity to companies in the UAE.
United Arab Emirates Tax
Photo of Justin Whitehouse
Photo of Malcolm Manekshaw
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The recent FTA clarification on the VAT treatment of manpower services vs. visa facilitation services has brought much-needed clarity to companies in the UAE. However, it also highlights potential risks that businesses may now face. It's crucial for companies to revisit these arrangements to ensure the correct VAT treatment has been applied and to assess the tax and legal consequences of such arrangements.

On Wednesday, 26 June 2024, we hosted a joint webinar with Clyde & Co where our experts, Justin Whitehouse (Managing Director, Middle East Indirect Tax Leader), Malcolm Manekshaw (Senior Director, Transfer Pricing), and Sara Khoja (Partner, Head of MEA Employment Group), discussed how businesses can navigate these potential risks and mitigate any consequences.

Click the video below to watch the webinar recording.

Originally published 01 July 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Justin Whitehouse
Justin Whitehouse
Photo of Malcolm Manekshaw
Malcolm Manekshaw
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More