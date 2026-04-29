EU Adopts 20th Sanctions Package Against Russia

The European Union has adopted its 20th package of sanctions against Russia, introducing 120 new listings and expanded economic restrictions targeting energy, finance, trade, and global support networks.

The firm, based in Cyprus, has an international presence. Its services include Dispute Resolution, Property, Shipping, Immigration, Commercial and Corporate Law. It is highly ranked by leading legal directories, including Legal500 and Chambers and regularly receives accolades from the Cyprus Government and international bodies, in recognition of its excellent service and commitment to the values of integrity, efficiency and professionalism.

Article Insights

Michael Kyprianou Law Firm are most popular: within Insurance and Privacy topic(s)

in Europe

with readers working within the Basic Industries and Oil & Gas industries

The European Union has adopted its 20th package of sanctions against Russia, introducing one of the most far-reaching and strategically targeted rounds of measures since the start of the war in Ukraine. Combining 120 new listings with expanded economic restrictions, the package reinforces the EU’s commitment to sustaining pressure on Russia while closing gaps that have enabled sanctions circumvention.

This latest round reflects a clear evolution in EU strategy; beyond targeting core sectors, it focuses on disrupting global support networks, tightening enforcement, and addressing emerging financial channels such as crypto assets.

Key measures include the following:

Energy Measures

The package introduces 36 new designations across the Russian energy sector, spanning oil exploration, extraction, refining, and transport. It also expands measures against the so-called “shadow fleet”, with 46 additional vessels listed, bringing the total to 632. These vessels face port access bans and restrictions on maritime services.

Additional measures include:

Restrictions on tanker sales, including mandatory due diligence and “no Russia” clauses

A ban on transactions with key ports, including Murmansk, Tuapse, and the Karimun Oil Terminal in Indonesia

A prohibition on maintenance services for LNG tankers and icebreakers

A future maritime services ban on Russian oil transport, to be coordinated with G7 partners

From 2027, EU operators will also be able to terminate long-term contracts, as LNG terminal services for Russian entities are banned.

Financial Measures

The EU continues to tighten Russia’s access to financial systems while addressing new evasion channels.

20 additional Russian banks are now subject to transaction bans, raising the total to 70

Restrictions extend to four third-country banks supporting sanctions circumvention

A full ban on Russian crypto asset service providers and exchanges has been introduced

Transactions involving the RUBx stablecoin and the digital rouble are prohibited

Payment intermediaries facilitating cross-border transactions for Russia are also targeted

These measures reflect increasing concern over the use of cryptocurrencies to bypass traditional financial restrictions.

Trade Measures

The package further restricts Russia’s access to goods and technologies critical to its military-industrial complex.

New measures include:

Over €365 million in export bans, covering industrial goods and high-risk items such as explosives and lubricants

A ban on the provision of cybersecurity services

Additional restrictions on dual-use technologies

On the import side, the EU has imposed bans worth over €530 million, targeting metals, minerals, chemicals, and other revenue-generating goods, alongside introducing an ammonia import quota.

The EU has also designated entities and individuals linked to military production, as well as suppliers in third countries such as China, the UAE, and Türkiye, highlighting the growing focus on global supply chain disruption.

Anti-Circumvention Measures

A defining feature of this package is the first-ever activation of the EU’s anti-circumvention tool.

This measure targets systemic re-export of sanctioned goods via third countries, with Kyrgyzstan specifically identified due to its role in facilitating the transfer of high-risk items used in Russian weapons production. In total, 60 entities have been listed for supporting sanctions evasion.

This marks a shift toward more assertive enforcement, extending the EU’s reach beyond its borders.

Legal Safeguards and Additional Measures

The EU has also strengthened protections for its businesses, introducing mechanisms to counter abusive litigation and expropriation risks in Russia, and enabling companies to seek damages where necessary.

Further measures include:

Expanded action against propaganda, including mirror websites replicating banned outlets

Restrictions on Russian government funding in EU research and innovation

Sanctions targeting individuals involved in child deportations, cultural looting, and disinformation

In parallel, elements of the package have been extended to Belarus, aligning measures across trade, finance, and services.

Conclusion

The 20th sanctions package reflects a more mature and adaptive EU sanctions regime, which is no longer focused solely on restricting Russia directly, but on systematically dismantling the networks, financial channels, and external partnerships that sustain its war effort.

By targeting everything from shadow fleets and crypto platforms to third-country intermediaries, the EU is indicating that sanctions enforcement is entering a new phase with a global reach, and a willingness to act against circumvention wherever it occurs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.