EU's 16th Sanctions Package: Intensifying Pressure On Russia

On 24 February 2025, the European Union announced its sixteenth sanctions package against Russia, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence. This comprehensive package intensifies economic and political pressure on Russia amidst its ongoing military aggression, now entering its fourth year. The measures target critical sectors, close loopholes, and aim to further weaken Russia's ability to sustain its war efforts.

Key objectives and areas of focus

The 16th package of sanctions focusses on systematically important sectors such as energy, defence, finance, trade, and transportation. They are designed to degrade Russia's military capability, reduce its economic strength, and prevent circumvention of existing sanctions. Additional provisions also extend to Belarus and third countries found supporting Russia's operations.

Significant measures introduced

1. Additional listings

Adds 48 individuals and 35 entities to the asset freeze list, totalling 83 additional listings.

2. Defence and military-industrial complex

Sanctions target companies involved in producing weapons, ammunition, and military technologies essential for Russia's aggression.

A new criterion enables sanctions on individuals and entities directly supporting Russia's defence sector or benefiting from it.

3. Shadow fleet and crude oil transport

Comprehensive restrictions apply to three companies tied to the transport of Russian crude oil and oil products. These measures aim to dismantle shadow fleet networks used to circumvent sanctions and sustain Russia's energy revenues.

A complete ban prohibits temporary storage of Russian crude oil in EU ports, reinforcing restrictions on resource flows.

4. Trade restrictions and technology bans

The package introduces a direct import ban on Russian primary aluminium, supplementing existing restrictions on processed aluminium goods.

Export controls now encompass dual-use technologies, such as chemical precursors, CNC software for weapon manufacturing, and items like video-game controllers used to pilot drones.

Additional restrictions apply to minerals, chemicals, steel, and high-tech components critical to Russia's military applications.

The exemptions and derogations in relation to dual-use goods have been clarified.

5. Anti-circumvention measures

Measures focus on entities and individuals using third countries to circumvent restrictions.

For the first time, the EU has sanctioned a Russian cryptocurrency exchange, Garantex, alongside other financial institutions facilitating circumvention.

6. Third-country compliance and support

Sanctions now extend to non-Russian firms aiding Russia's war efforts. A Chinese satellite imagery firm, its chairman, and officials from North Korea's military are among those listed.

7. Human rights violations and abductions

Individuals involved in the abduction and illegal transfer of Ukrainian children from occupied regions to Russia are sanctioned.

The list also includes business figures in energy and mining sectors, as well as politicians and proxies from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

8. Combatting disinformation

Propaganda networks face new restrictions, with the suspension of eight media outlets and sanctions on platforms like NewsFront and SouthFront, both spreading Kremlin-aligned narratives.

9. Strengthening financial measures

Restrictions have been tightened on smaller Russian banks, crypto asset providers, and institutions using alternative financial messaging systems to evade bans.

Over 13 financial entities have been newly sanctioned.

Broader implications

With these measures, EU sanctions now apply to over 2,400 individuals and entities, imposing travel bans, asset freezes, and prohibiting financial assistance from EU citizens or companies. The growing sanctions regime highlights the EU's resolve to erode Russia's military and economic foundations, ensuring those complicit in undermining international law are held accountable.

By targeting diverse and critical areas, these sanctions tighten the EU's grip on Russia's resources, while continuing to close circumvention loopholes.

The European Commission's press release can be found here and the European Council's press release can be accessed here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.