18 September 2024

European Union Countries Agree On A 14th Package Of Sanctions Against Russia

The EU countries have agreed on a 14th package of sanctions against Russia in reaction to the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Belgium Presidency of the EU Council stated that "This package provides new targeted measures and maximizes the impact of existing sanctions by closing loopholes."

Additionally, 47 new entities and 69 individuals have been added to the EU sanctions list.

According to diplomats, the 14th package is expected to receive formal approval when the EU foreign ministers meet on Monday.

We will share more details as they emerge.

