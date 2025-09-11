Three New State Aid Schemes Are Driving Romania's Move Toward Zero-emission Transport

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure (MTI) in Romania has recently launched three state aid schemes, financed through the Modernisation Fund, to accelerate the transition to zero-emission transport:
- 1. Zero-emission vehicle acquisition (EUR 299 million): support for heavy-duty road vehicles, freight trains, and zero-emission vessels.
- 2. e-MOVE RO (EUR 250 million): development of charging infrastructure, with options for renewable energy generation and storage.
- 3. e-Mobility RO (EUR 299 million): creation of a nationwide charging network along TEN-T corridors and nearby areas.
All schemes are managed by MTI and awarded through a competitive selection process.
e-MOVE RO: EUR 250 million new state aid scheme to support zeroemission charging infrastructure.
Romania has launched a major funding programme to accelerate the transition to zero-emission mobility. Through the e-MOVE RO scheme, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure will provide €250 million (Modernisation Fund – Key Programme 9) to support the rollout of charging stations, including projects with renewable energy production and storage.
What is the e-MOVE RO programme?
The initiative is designed to help businesses and communities in Romania invest in modern charging infrastructure, ensuring long-term access to sustainable mobility.
Who can apply? (Eligible beneficiaries)
- Micro-enterprises, SMEs, large companies, autonomous administrations, and communities in Romania
- Applicants must be registered with ONRC, have no financial difficulties, no recovery orders, and no outstanding debts to the state
What types of projects are supported? (Sub-measures explained)
- Sub-measure 1: Construction, installation, upgrading or expansion of charging infrastructure (including connections, usage installations, and on-site adaptations)
- Sub-measure 2: Same as Sub-measure 1, plus on-site renewable electricity production and installation of energy storage units
Important: Projects in agriculture, fisheries, coal, and other excluded sectors are not eligible.
Technical requirements for public charging stations
- At least 2 AC points (22 kW), 2 DC points (150 kW), and 1 DC HPC point (350 kW) where justified by analysis
- Smart charging capability
- Acceptance of electronic payments and widely used EU instruments
- 24/7 public access without discrimination
- On-site renewable production capacity must not exceed station capacity
Funding rules and financial conditions
- Maximum €25 million per beneficiary (up to 100% of eligible costs)
- One beneficiary cannot receive more than 40% of the scheme's total budget
- Stations must remain in operation for at least 5 years
How the competitive bidding works
- Aid is granted through competitive bidding
- Sub-measure 1: 95% of aid based on installed power (€/kW), – the lower the requested state aid, the higher the score, 5% based on renewable energy use
- Sub-measure 2: 100% of aid based on installed power (€/kW) – the lower the requested state aid, the higher the score
- Tie-breaker: preference given to projects requesting higher aid
What documents are required?
- Company and project data
- Detailed budget and expenses
- Opportunity analysis (cost-effectiveness and DNSH)
- Technical grid connection approval
- Declaration of state aid received
Timeline and deadlines
- Entry into force: 25 August 2025
- Valid until: 31 December 2028
- Payments until: 31 December 2030
e-Mobility RO: EUR 299 million new state aid programme to expand Romania's EV charging network
Romania is investing in a nationwide EV charging network to connect cities and transport corridors. The e-Mobility RO programme provides €299 million (Modernisation Fund – Key Programme 10) to develop charging infrastructure along motorways, expressways, national roads, and within 3 km of TEN-T road exits.
About the programme: Building a nationwide EV charging network
The scheme is focused on large-scale coverage, ensuring that both heavy-duty and light vehicles can rely on a robust, modern charging infrastructure across Romania.
Who is eligible to apply?
- Micro, SMEs, and large companies established in Romania
- Applicants must demonstrate financial and technical capacity, have no outstanding debts, and not be in insolvency
What types of charging infrastructure are supported?
- Construction, installation, upgrading, and operation of public AC/DC charging stations
- Eligibility depends on project type (no fixed NACE codes)
To view the full article clickhere
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.