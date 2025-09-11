Three New State Aid Schemes Are Driving Romania's Move Toward Zero-emission Transport

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure (MTI) in Romania has recently launched three state aid schemes, financed through the Modernisation Fund, to accelerate the transition to zero-emission transport:

1. Zero-emission vehicle acquisition (EUR 299 million): support for heavy-duty road vehicles, freight trains, and zero-emission vessels.

2. e-MOVE RO (EUR 250 million): development of charging infrastructure, with options for renewable energy generation and storage.

3. e-Mobility RO (EUR 299 million): creation of a nationwide charging network along TEN-T corridors and nearby areas.

All schemes are managed by MTI and awarded through a competitive selection process.

e-MOVE RO: EUR 250 million new state aid scheme to support zeroemission charging infrastructure.

Romania has launched a major funding programme to accelerate the transition to zero-emission mobility. Through the e-MOVE RO scheme, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure will provide €250 million (Modernisation Fund – Key Programme 9) to support the rollout of charging stations, including projects with renewable energy production and storage.

What is the e-MOVE RO programme?

The initiative is designed to help businesses and communities in Romania invest in modern charging infrastructure, ensuring long-term access to sustainable mobility.

Who can apply? (Eligible beneficiaries)

Micro-enterprises, SMEs, large companies, autonomous administrations, and communities in Romania

Applicants must be registered with ONRC, have no financial difficulties, no recovery orders, and no outstanding debts to the state

What types of projects are supported? (Sub-measures explained)

Sub-measure 1 : Construction, installation, upgrading or expansion of charging infrastructure (including connections, usage installations, and on-site adaptations)

: Construction, installation, upgrading or expansion of charging infrastructure (including connections, usage installations, and on-site adaptations) Sub-measure 2: Same as Sub-measure 1, plus on-site renewable electricity production and installation of energy storage units

Important: Projects in agriculture, fisheries, coal, and other excluded sectors are not eligible.

Technical requirements for public charging stations

At least 2 AC points (22 kW), 2 DC points (150 kW), and 1 DC HPC point (350 kW) where justified by analysis

where justified by analysis Smart charging capability

Acceptance of electronic payments and widely used EU instruments

24/7 public access without discrimination

On-site renewable production capacity must not exceed station capacity

Funding rules and financial conditions

Maximum €25 million per beneficiary (up to 100% of eligible costs)

(up to 100% of eligible costs) One beneficiary cannot receive more than 40% of the scheme's total budget

Stations must remain in operation for at least 5 years

How the competitive bidding works

Aid is granted through competitive bidding

Sub-measure 1 : 95% of aid based on installed power (€/kW), – the lower the requested state aid, the higher the score, 5% based on renewable energy use

: 95% of aid based on installed power (€/kW), – the lower the requested state aid, the higher the score, 5% based on renewable energy use Sub-measure 2 : 100% of aid based on installed power (€/kW) – the lower the requested state aid, the higher the score

: 100% of aid based on installed power (€/kW) – the lower the requested state aid, the higher the score Tie-breaker: preference given to projects requesting higher aid

What documents are required?

Company and project data

Detailed budget and expenses

Opportunity analysis (cost-effectiveness and DNSH)

Technical grid connection approval

Declaration of state aid received

Timeline and deadlines

Entry into force : 25 August 2025

: 25 August 2025 Valid until : 31 December 2028

: 31 December 2028 Payments until: 31 December 2030

e-Mobility RO: EUR 299 million new state aid programme to expand Romania's EV charging network

Romania is investing in a nationwide EV charging network to connect cities and transport corridors. The e-Mobility RO programme provides €299 million (Modernisation Fund – Key Programme 10) to develop charging infrastructure along motorways, expressways, national roads, and within 3 km of TEN-T road exits.

About the programme: Building a nationwide EV charging network

The scheme is focused on large-scale coverage, ensuring that both heavy-duty and light vehicles can rely on a robust, modern charging infrastructure across Romania.

Who is eligible to apply?

Micro, SMEs, and large companies established in Romania

Applicants must demonstrate financial and technical capacity, have no outstanding debts, and not be in insolvency

What types of charging infrastructure are supported?

Construction, installation, upgrading, and operation of public AC/DC charging stations

Eligibility depends on project type (no fixed NACE codes)

