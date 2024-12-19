Applications Of Energy Storage And Storage Of Energy Obtained From Photovoltaics

The application of energy storage includes:

Load leveling: Storing energy during periods of low demand and using it during peak periods, which allows for more efficient management of energy resources.

Grid stabilization: Assisting in maintaining the quality and stability of power supply in the electrical grid by regulating voltage and frequency, which minimizes the risk of failures.

Integration of renewable energy sources: Storing excess energy generated by renewable energy sources, such as wind or solar power, allows for more efficient and stable utilization of these sources.

Backup and emergency power supply: Ensuring reliable power supply in the event of a power grid failure, which is crucial for maintaining the continuity of key systems and infrastructure.

Storage of energy obtained from photovoltaics

How does energy storage from photovoltaics work?

Photovoltaic panels on the roof or in front of the house capture sunlight when the sun is shining. They produce electrical energy and power your electrical devices. When the photovoltaic system generates more energy than is needed to power your home, the surplus is sent to the grid and stored there. When the weather is not suitable (e.g. in autumn or winter) or it is night and the photovoltaic system is not operating at full capacity, you draw the previously generated surplus from the grid. You must settle the account for the electrical energy drawn.

Net-metering – the settlement of electrical energy produced by photovoltaic panels placed in the garden, on the roof, or in front of the house involves storing excess energy and using it later when electrical energy production is insufficient. The settlement is annual.

Net-billing – the settlement of electrical energy according to the new 2022 regulations. It is based on the sale and purchase of electrical energy at a specified market price. This system has been in effect since April 1, 2022.

Experts predict that for owners of PV systems who settle under the net-billing system, the rules effective from mid-2024 may be beneficial if they have energy storage.

Only then will it be possible to effectively manage the sales process. It involves selling energy when its price is higher and buying when it is lower. However, such management requires continuous monitoring of current prices.

Co-authored by Paweł Wróblewski

