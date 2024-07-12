Women In Hamilton: Josephine Noddings

Appleby Counsel Josephine Noddings says Bermuda gives access to the some of the best minds in the reinsurance sector, which offers lawyers a varied and fast-paced workload.

Give us a snapshot of your career to date.

I was admitted as a solicitor in England and Wales in 2012 and worked as a corporate lawyer in England until the opportunity to relocate to Bermuda arose 2017. On moving to Bermuda I joined Appleby's corporate team and was introduced to the re/insurance sector. Since then I have advised on a broad range of transactions in the re/insurance sector and have been recognized in a number of directories and publications for my work.

What attracted you to re/insurance within the legal profession?

My involvement in the re/insurance sector came about as a result of my move to Bermuda. Given the prominence and importance of the sector in Bermuda it was a natural progression for my career, and one that I am glad I was given the opportunity to take.

Who inspired you or acted as a mentor in your career?

I am inspired by people who work to achieve the goals that they set themselves, both personally and professionally, and who are willing to share their knowledge and experiences. I have been lucky to work with a number of such individuals who have given me guidance and support throughout my career, and who have inspired me to become the lawyer that I am today.

What are your ambitions?

I enjoy the job that I do and sector that I work in. My ambition lies in working with those entering the profession, providing mentoring and helping them to achieve the successes in their careers that I feel I have achieved in mine.

Do you feel the legal and re/insurance sectors have made progress in terms of diversity and inclusion since you became a lawyer?

Absolutely, yes. While there continues to be work to be done, progress has been and is being made. There is now a focus on issues of diversity and inclusion within companies in the sector aspiring to ensure that they are representative of the societies and communities that they serve.

Do you feel this sector is especially attuned to diversity and inclusion?

There is certainly now a focus on issues of diversity and inclusion resulting from not only legal requirements but also from companies becoming more in tune with their societal and moral responsibilities. It is an ongoing process to get the balance right but the sector is moving in the right direction.

Have you encountered any challenges related to diversity and inclusion?

I have been lucky in my career, even when working in male dominated environments, to work with people that have been supportive and inclusive.

Would you encourage other women to consider this sector?

Yes. I think the sector offers many opportunities for a fulfilling and varied career.

Why is this sector great to work in?

The re/insurance sector provides a varied and interesting workload, it can be fast paced, demanding and rewarding. I have been able to work with some great people during my time working in re/insurance

Why is Bermuda a great place to be?

Bermuda has access to some of the best minds in the re/insurance sector and to leading international business, whilst offering an amazing lifestyle with sun, sea and sand outside of the office!

First Published in Bermuda:Re+ILS, July 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.