Thailand Extends Reduced Property Transfer And Mortgage Registration Fees

Thailand will keep its reduced government fees for property sale and mortgage registration in place for another year. Two Ministry of Interior notifications, issued following a cabinet resolution on June 30, 2026...

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Thailand will keep its reduced government fees for property sale and mortgage registration in place for another year. Two Ministry of Interior notifications, issued following a cabinet resolution on June 30, 2026, and published in the Government Gazette on July 1, 2026, extend the previously reduced fee levels through June 30, 2027.

The reduced registration fees apply to the sale and mortgage of the same property types covered in prior versions of the scheme: detached houses, semidetached houses, row houses, commercial buildings, land transferred together with such buildings, and condominium units. To be eligible for the reduced fees, the purchase price, the officially assessed value, and the mortgage amount must each not exceed THB 7 million, and the buyer must be a Thai individual.

The reduced registration fees for eligible sales and mortgages are calculated as follows:

Sale: 0.01% of the official assessed value (reduced from standard rate of 2%)

Mortgage: 0.01% of the mortgage amount (reduced from standard rate of 1%)

The reduced mortgage registration fee applies only if the mortgage is registered at the same time as the sale of the property.

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