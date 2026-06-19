Forbes Highlights Las Terrenas As A Paradise For Retirement And Investment

The Dominican Republic continues to consolidate itself as one of the most attractive destinations in the Caribbean for retirement and investments, according to the article “Saving on flights: Retire abroad in havens close to home“, for Forbes, which highlights Las Terrenas as one of the most promising enclaves for those looking for quality of life. stability and high-return investment opportunities.

The article highlights a growing trend: the interest of international investors and retirees in destinations close to North America that combine lifestyle, accessibility and stability; in this context, the Dominican Republic is one of the main countries that stand out, due to its strategic location, its favorable climate throughout the year and an increasingly friendly environment for foreign investment.

Within this panorama, Las Terrenas stands out as one of the best valued destinations in the country, positioning itself as a high-value destination thanks to its multicultural character, its sustained economic growth, and its balance between development and authenticity.

Located on the Samaná peninsula, the area has evolved into a dynamic and cosmopolitan environment, combining world-class beaches with a competitive cost of living, factors that make it a particularly attractive option for both retirement and a wide range of investments, mainly real estate investment.

Its international positioning responds to key factors such as:

Easy access from the United States and Canada.

Affordable cost of living compared to other Caribbean destinations.

Growing infrastructure in the Samaná region.

Accessible and simple migratory processes.

Opportunities in high-return and tax-exempt investments in the real estate sector.

For the Dominican Republic, this recognition represents a validation of its positioning strategy as a regional hub for real estate investment and development. For Las Terrenas, it implies a direct boost in its international visibility and in attracting foreign capital.

In parallel, the country’s regulatory environment continues to facilitate the arrival of new residents and investors, so it is crucial to have the proper legal accompaniment that advises every step of the journey, law firms with a presence throughout the country including Las Terrenas, Samaná and Guzmán Ariza, accompany step by step international clients and those who seek comprehensive legal advice in the legal structuring of their investments. projects, and migratory processes, in accordance with the current legal framework.

To learn in detail about the reasons behind this analysis and explore other opportunities in the region, we recommend reading the complete article:

Forbes – Save On Flights—Retire Abroad In Havens Close To Home (Ahorra en vuelos—Jubila en el extranjero en refugios cercanos a casa)