Malta may be a small country, but for what it lacks in size, it makes up for in a range of great places to live. Whether you are looking to rent or buy, there are a number of places of interest across Malta and Gozo. Whether you want laidback coastal living or to be in the thick of the Malta social scene, there is the perfect place for you. So what are the best places to live in Malta? Let's find out!

Marsaskala - Affordable living by the sea

Marsaskala is a seaside town located in the southeast of Malta, just 20 minutes from the airport and the capital of Valletta. It is home to around 12,100 people in the winter, but it increases to over 20,000 in the summer as tourists and locals flock to its beaches and coastline. A popular location for expats, the once-fishing village enjoys a pleasant nightlife with several bars and restaurants dotted along its expansive promenade. Marsaskala is also home to several gyms, a sports centre, several public schools, a water polo club, and several hotels.

In terms of recreation, it has a small sandy beach, St Thomas Bay, flanked by stoney shorelines, waterfront lidos, water sports opportunities, and plenty of designated swimming areas with steps for swimmers. Rental and purchase prices are lower than in some areas, and inhabitants can choose from sprawling villas, apartments and penthouses, as well as some older, more traditional properties. It is also home to Ta'Monita, a Special Designated Area, meaning it is more accessible for foreigners who want to buy.

Sliema - A home in the heart of the country

While not Malta's capital, Sliema is a hub of activity located in the central coastal and harbour region. Home to some 23,000 people, it is the main shopping, tourism, and hospitality district and attracts thousands of visitors annually It is also the location for many big companies, including marketing, iGaming, finserv, fintech, and corporate services, making it the perfect place for those working in those sectors. In terms of connections, it is served by multiple bus routes, a ferry to Valletta, and easy access to all arterial roads.

The airport is 30 minutes away, and there is a connection to Valletta by ferry. Sliema also has a number of schools in the area, including public institutions and some of the best Maltese and international private schools in the country. The public hospital is a stone's throw away, but it is also served by a multitude of private clinics. Regarding property, Sliema is famed for its palazzos, traditional townhouses, and high-end luxury apartment complexes. Other amenities include sports centres and gyms, historical sites, nightclubs, and even a casino. It is an affluent area and definitely the poshest, and prices here are amongst the highest in the country, both in terms of rental and purchasing.



Pembroke and surrounding areas - Great for families and professionals

Situated in the northern region of Malta, Pembroke is a town situated between St Julian's and Sweiqi, both popular places to live in their own right. It sits on the edge of the coast and is served by several bays and beaches that are popular with swimmers. With around 5000, mainly younger residents, it is a good choice for those working in Sliema or St Julians who want to live in an easily commutable distance. It is known for a high concentration of schools, including the Verdala International School and a branch of Middlesex University.

It is well linked to roads and public transport and the airport is 30 minutes away, with Valletta 20 minutes and the Gozo ferry another 30. For young professionals or families, Pembroke and neighbouring Swieqi are extremely sensible choices. Also with consideration is Madliena which features luxury flats and developments, maisonettes, and villas all for rent or purchase.



Victoria - Historic charm a stone's throw from the beach

Otherwise known as Rabat, Victoria is the capital of Malta's sister island of Gozo and one of the best neighbourhoods. It has around 7000 inhabitants and is the largest locality on the island. The city is popular with othose who work online, but also many commute via car and ferry to Malta due to good transport links. Victoria is particularly suited to those who want to live in a hub of culture and history. It is home to St George's Basilica, an old prison, historic houses, museums of folklore, science and archaeology, churches, a citadella, war shelters, various squares, and a cathedral.

There is a theatre and art galleries as well as great restaurants and cafes that work all year round. In terms of schools, it has primary and secondary schools that are both private and public, and a branch of the University of Malta. Rental and purchase prices are lower than in mainland Malta, but demand can be higher due to its smaller size. Choose from new apartments and penthouses, or traditional townhouses, farm houses, villas and palazzos.

The Three Cities - Well connected traditional living

For those looking for something a little different and definitely quieter, the Three Cities is worth consideration. Collectively known as The Three Cities, the area comprises the towns of Vittoriosa, Senglea, and Cospicua and can also be referred to as Cottonera, including the nearby town of Kalkara. The three areas are home to some 11,000 people, but the number is increasing in line with its popularity. Traditionally very Maltese areas, the Three Cities are becoming popular as a place to live due to the picturesque surroundings and quick ferry and bus links to Valletta and Sliema.

The area is walled with ancient fortifications and is home to winding stone streets, old townhouses and palazzos, and enough developments to cater to those with a more modern taste. The airport is 20 minutes away, as is the main Mater Dei hospital and the capital of Valletta. As for recreation, there are several museums, good shopping in nearby Paola, and a luxury yacht marina studded with delicious eateries and quaint bars. In terms of education, there are various schools teaching in English and Maltese, as well as the American University of Malta.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Do wealthy people live in Malta?

Malta us home to people from all walks of life and different backgrounds. Those buying or renting property include professionals, local people, families, and those who have availed themselves of various residence or citizenship schemes that have real estate as qualifying criteria.

You do not have to be wealthy to live in Malta as you can find accommodation to suit every budget, but if you are a high net worth individual, you will find luxury and high-end properties to suit your taste.

Is it better to rent or buy in Malta?

This depends entirely on your intentions. If you are looking to invest in property then you will find plenty of opportunities in Malta. The real estate sector is booming and there is plenty of interest both in the short and long term. Any investment will serve you well and you have the opportunity to rent it out for short or long term guests. Malta is a small island and land is scarce, so property increases in value over time.

Alternatively, if you are just in Malta for a year or two, or have not yet made your mind up, then renting is a good solution. It can allow you to get a feel for the country before making any investments.

Are there any disadvantages to living in Malta?

Every country, city, and village has its pros and cons and Malta is no exception. But what the disadvantages are will depend on your own personal tastes and preferences. For example, some find Malta too crowded and noisy, while others prefer to live in a lively and bustling city such as Sliema. Others may find prices a little high, while some will find them drastically different compared to their home country. There is no easy answer to this question, therefore you should visit Malta and decide for yourself.

