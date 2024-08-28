Cambodia Clarifies Registration Process For Pre-1997 Co-owned Buildings

On July 19, 2024, Cambodia's Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning, and Construction (MLMUPC) issued Prakas No. 050 on the Formalities and Procedure for Registration of Private Units in Co-owned Buildings Constructed before December 19, 1997. This new regulation aims to address the lack of clear guidelines for registering units in co-owned buildings constructed prior to 1997 and ensure protection of legal ownership rights for private owners of co-owned buildings constructed before December 19, 1997.

Background

Cambodia's real estate market, including co-owned buildings and condominiums, has been experiencing rapid growth. As more individuals acquire separate units in co-owned buildings, the demand for proper registration of each unit has increased. While existing mechanisms like Sub-Decree No. 46 on Systematic Land Registration and Sub-Decree No. 48 on Sporadic Land Registration provide frameworks for registering immovable properties, they do not specifically address the registration procedure for co-owned buildings constructed before 1997.

Definition of Co-owned Building

A co-owned building contains "private units" exclusively owned by individual co-owners and "common areas" used by all co-owners. This includes various categories such as villas, semi-villas, attached houses, condominiums, and other types of houses with common structures.

Application Documents

The new prakas introduces a more straightforward documentation process for registering private units in buildings constructed before December 19, 1997, compared to previous regulations (specifically, Sub-Decree No. 126 on the Management and Use of Co-Owned Buildings). The required application documents now include:

One copy of application form in Khmer

Two copies of certified identification documents for each co-owner

Two copies of certified documents of property ownership (if any)

Notably, certain documents, such as the internal regulations and detailed architectural plan of the co-owned building, are not required. These more lenient requirements encourage more owners to register their private units, as it makes it easier to secure certificates and comply with the law.

Procedure

Private units in co-owned buildings constructed before December 19, 1997, that have not been registered through the land systematic registration process may be registered through an additional sporadic land registration procedure in accordance with the existing applicable regulations.

Cambodia's sporadic land registration mechanism, also known as "individual land registration," allows a landholder to apply individually to the competent authority for a land certificate. This process enables each owner to register their units without requiring all owners to register all units together. This makes it easy for the owners to obtain the certificates for their respective units without having to wait for others.

The new prakas appears to offer guidance for foreigners wishing to register their units in older buildings constructed before December 19, 1997. This is important for foreign nationals who previously faced challenges in applying for ownership of their private units due to unclear guidelines surrounding the conversion of old buildings into co-owned buildings. Foreign owners of private units who lack the necessary documentation for the co-owned buildings may now have the opportunity to secure ownership of their private units.

The original immovable property certificates or other proof of legal possession must be submitted to the cadastral administration to obtain new certificates of ownership for private units. The old certificates or proof of legal possession will be nullified and retained by the cadastral administration.

Conclusion

This prakas establishes a clear framework for regulating ownership of private units in Cambodia. It enables authorities to better monitor the safety and legality of older buildings, ensuring compliance with current construction regulations and standards, and its implementation provides significant benefits to owners of private units in co-owned buildings constructed before December 19, 1997. The prakas serves as a reminder for these owners to apply for ownership certificates for their private units, and it provides both Cambodian and foreign nationals with a clearer picture of the application process for these certificates. Ultimately, this is likely to encourage the development of a more organized and secure real estate sector in Cambodia.

