Webinar: Navigating West Africa's Real Estate Markets In 2026: What Investors, Developers, And New Entrants Need To Know

Firmus Advisory Limited is a business consulting firm operating in three areas in Ghana, Regulatory Compliance,Market Research and Trade Development. We offer the following under services under these three areas. Regulatory Compliance- Company Formation,Tax Advisory,Immigration Support Services,Regulatory licensing and permits,Product certification.Market Research-Customer Experience,Market Insights,Industry Research,Employee Engagement,Business Plan.Trade Development- Business to Business match-making,Market Development, Market Entry Services,In-market seminars for visiting business delegations.

Article Insights

Firmus Advisory are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction, Finance and Banking and Immigration topic(s)

in Africa

with readers working within the Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas and Law Firm industries

This webinar brings together insights from Firmus Advisory's recently published country articles covering Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Sierra Leone. It is designed for developers, investors, advisers, diaspora investors, and new market entrants seeking a grounded understanding of current market realities and near-term opportunities.

West Africa's real estate sector continues to evolve, shaped by urban growth, infrastructure development, policy shifts, and rising investment interest. This session will provide a practical overview of the region's market landscape and highlight key factors influencing investment and development decisions.

Key topics to be discussed include:

Current real estate trends across key West African markets

Investment opportunities and emerging growth areas

Regulatory considerations and market entry insights

Risks, challenges, and strategic considerations for investors and developers

Practical insights from Firmus Advisory's country research

This session will be valuable for investors, developers, construction companies, real estate professionals, and businesses considering expansion into West Africa. Join us as we share insights that can help you better understand the region's evolving property markets and identify opportunities for growth.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.