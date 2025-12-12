Bill To Approve The 2026 General State Budget

Main tax measures

On 31 October 2025, the General State Budget Bill for 2026 ("2026 GSB Bill") was submitted to the Angolan National Assembly (parliament).

A 50% reduction in the property tax rate applicable to transfers of residential properties and the reduction to 5% in VAT on imports or transfers of industrial equipment by manufacturers are some of the main measures.

