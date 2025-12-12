ARTICLE
12 December 2025

Bill To Approve The 2026 General State Budget

P
On 31 October 2025, the General State Budget Bill for 2026 ("2026 GSB Bill") was submitted to the Angolan National Assembly (parliament).
Angola Tax
Main tax measures

A 50% reduction in the property tax rate applicable to transfers of residential properties and the reduction to 5% in VAT on imports or transfers of industrial equipment by manufacturers are some of the main measures.

