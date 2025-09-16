The present text is a Translation of Law No. 196 of 2008, which is known as the Real Estate Tax Law. This translation provides an English version of the Real Estate Tax Law so that readers may understand the principles, scope, and mechanisms of property taxation in Egypt. The Translation of the Real Estate Tax Law sheds light on the legal framework that regulates the taxation of built real estate, a sector with direct impact on public revenue, housing policy, and social equity.

Law No. 196 of 2008 introduced a unified system for imposing and collecting a tax on built real estate, whether residential, commercial, or industrial. The Real Estate Tax Law defines taxable properties, establishes criteria for determining the annual rental value, and specifies exemptions designed to protect social and public interests. By setting out these rules, the Translation of Law No. 196 of 2008 makes clear how the law balances fiscal needs with fairness to taxpayers.

In addition to defining the scope of taxation, Law No. 196 of 2008 addresses enforcement and compliance. The Real Estate Tax Law includes provisions on enumeration, assessment, appeals, and penalties for violations. It also provides mechanisms for dispute settlement and for lifting or suspending the tax in specific cases, ensuring that the system operates transparently and predictably. The Translation of the Real Estate Tax Law is therefore essential to understanding how obligations and rights are structured under this legislation.

This translation further incorporates the executive regulations issued by Ministerial Decree No. 493 of 2009. These regulations detail the procedures for applying Law No. 196 of 2008, including the work of assessment committees, declaration requirements, and methods of collection. Together, the Translation of Law No. 196 of 2008 and its regulations provide a comprehensive English version of the Real Estate Tax Law, showing both the legislative text and the regulatory measures necessary for its implementation.

