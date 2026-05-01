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SSEK Law Firm partners Winnie Yamashita Rolindrawan and Nico Angelo Putra Mooduto, together with associate Agung Kurniawan Sihombing, have contributed the Indonesia chapter to the new Data Protection & Cybersecurity guide published by The Legal 500.
Both Winnie and Nico are Data Protection Officer (DPO) members of the Indonesian Data Privacy Professionals Association (APPDI).
The guide provides a practical overview of Indonesia’s data protection and cybersecurity laws and regulations, covering key topics such as privacy, personally identifiable information (PII), service providers, and individual rights.
Read Data Protection & Cybersecurity – Indonesia here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]