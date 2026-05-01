SSEK Law Firm partners Winnie Yamashita Rolindrawan and Nico Angelo Putra Mooduto, together with associate Agung Kurniawan Sihombing, have contributed the Indonesia chapter to the new Data Protection & Cybersecurity guide published by The Legal 500.

SSEK Legal Consultants was formed in 1992 and today is one of the largest corporate law firms in Indonesia. SSEK offers the full suite of corporate and commercial services across a range of practice areas. We have the experience and expertise to handle the largest, most complex cross-border transactions and projects in Indonesia.

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SSEK Law Firm partners Winnie Yamashita Rolindrawan and Nico Angelo Putra Mooduto, together with associate Agung Kurniawan Sihombing, have contributed the Indonesia chapter to the new Data Protection & Cybersecurity guide published by The Legal 500.

Both Winnie and Nico are Data Protection Officer (DPO) members of the Indonesian Data Privacy Professionals Association (APPDI).

The guide provides a practical overview of Indonesia’s data protection and cybersecurity laws and regulations, covering key topics such as privacy, personally identifiable information (PII), service providers, and individual rights.

Read Data Protection & Cybersecurity – Indonesia here.

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