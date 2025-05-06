DMA In Action: Apple And Meta Fined For Anti-Steering & Pay-Or-Consent

On April 23, 2025, the European Commission wrapped up investigations into Apple and Meta (Facebook) for breaking rules under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Apple was fined €500 million for limiting how app developers can guide users to pay outside the App Store (a practice called "anti-steering"), and Meta was fined €200 million for giving users a "pay-or-consent" choice — either allow their data to be used for personalized ads or pay for an ad-free version.

These are the first major fines under the DMA and show the EU is serious about enforcing it.

What do "anti-steering" and "pay-or-consent" mean?

Anti-steering : this refers to practices used by large online platforms to stop their business users — such as app developers — from directing customers to their own websites, where users could make purchases or sign contracts without the platform taking a commission. The Digital Markets Act (DMA) prohibits this type of behavior for companies classified as "gatekeepers." This means that developers distributing their apps through Apple's App Store should be allowed — at no cost — to inform users about better deals available outside the App Store, guide them to those alternatives, and let them complete purchases there. In the case under review, Apple did not comply with this rule. It blocked apps from including links or messages that would steer users to pay for services elsewhere — because that would bypass Apple's commission.

Background

These fines come about a year after the EU fined Apple €1.8 billion under older competition rules for similar anti-steering behaviour (from a complaint by Spotify dating back to 2018). Apple is currently appealing that earlier decision.

Soon after that fine — and just days after the DMA took effect in March 2024 — the Commission launched fresh investigations into both companies under the new law.

What happens next?

As part of the decision, the Commission has ordered Apple to immediately remove the technical and commercial restrictions that prevent steering, and to stop any similar behavior in the future, including anything with the same goal or effect.

As for Meta, the Commission stated that it violated the DMA by failing to give users a real choice to use a version of its service that collects less personal data. After ongoing discussions, Meta introduced a new version of its "pay-or-consent" model in November 2024, which is still under review. Since the current fine only covers Meta's actions up to November 2024, the Commission could impose further penalties if it finds that the new model also breaches the rules.

Apple and Meta are required to comply with the Commission's decisions within 60 days, otherwise they risk periodic penalty payments.

