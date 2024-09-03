ARTICLE
3 September 2024

A Practical Guide To Successfully Enter An International Application In The EPO Regional Phrase

I
Inventa

Contributor

Inventa logo
Inventa is a leading Intellectual Property Law Firm, specialized in the protection and internationalization of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, copyright and domain names. With over 50 years of experience in Portugal, the European Union and all the African jurisdictions, Inventa has served thousands of clients holding large trademark and patent portfolios, and other entities dealing with R&D daily. Furthermore, our experience allows us to understand the caveats of the different industries since we maintain relationships with clients from different sectors, including food and beverages companies, communications, IT, pharmaceuticals, manufacturers, oil & gas companies, financial institutions, business services companies and more. Our headquarters are based in Lisbon, Portugal, and we also have offices in Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria, Cape Verde, Sao Tome, East Timor and Macao.
Explore Firm Details
Understanding the procedures for entering an international patent application into the European Patent Office (EPO) regional phase under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) is crucial for securing European patent rights.
European Union Intellectual Property
Photo of Vítor Sérgio Moreira
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Understanding the procedures for entering an international patent application into the European Patent Office (EPO) regional phase under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) is crucial for securing European patent rights.

Vítor Sérgio Moreira provides a detailed overview of the necessary steps, deadlines, and potential legal remedies, guiding applicants through the complexities of the EURO-PCT process to ensure compliance and avoid costly errors.

Read the full article on IP Stars.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Vítor Sérgio Moreira
Vítor Sérgio Moreira
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More