The Connection Period: From A Strict Deadline To A Reasonable Timeframe

For many years, Dutch regulations required grid operators to establish an electricity connection within 18 weeks for connections with a capacity of less than 10 MVA. This statutory period, set out in Article 23(4) of the Electricity Act 1998, has now been completely abolished. This contribution reviews the evolution of the so‑called "18‑week period" and outlines the current state of affairs. It also provides a brief overview of how this connection timeframe is addressed in the Energy Act, which will come into force on 1 January 2026.

Read the full article in Dutch.

