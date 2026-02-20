ARTICLE
20 February 2026

From Discovery To Enforcement: Recovering Digital Fraud Proceeds Through Nigeria's Legal System

Cross-border digital fraud, encompassing cryptocurrency theft, business email compromise, wire fraud and romance scams, has evolved into a sophisticated global phenomenon.
Omobolaji Bello,Chidera Nwokeke, and Lynda Agukwe
Cross-border digital fraud, encompassing cryptocurrency theft, business email compromise, wire fraud and romance scams, has evolved into a sophisticated global phenomenon. For victims and their legal advisers, the immediate question following discovery is whether meaningful recovery is achievable, and if so, how. Nigeria, as both a significant origination point for certain fraud typologies and an increasingly important recovery jurisdiction, presents a unique legal landscape that international practitioners must understand.

This guide provides international practitioners, litigation funders and in-house counsel with a practical roadmap for navigating Nigeria's courts in digital fraud matters. The Nigerian legal system offers robust mechanisms for asset tracing, preservation and recovery, though these tools require careful deployment by practitioners familiar with local procedural nuances.

