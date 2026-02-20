From Discovery To Enforcement: Recovering Digital Fraud Proceeds Through Nigeria's Legal System

- within Insurance, Consumer Protection and Technology topic(s)
- in Nigeria
Cross-border digital fraud, encompassing cryptocurrency theft, business email compromise, wire fraud and romance scams, has evolved into a sophisticated global phenomenon. For victims and their legal advisers, the immediate question following discovery is whether meaningful recovery is achievable, and if so, how. Nigeria, as both a significant origination point for certain fraud typologies and an increasingly important recovery jurisdiction, presents a unique legal landscape that international practitioners must understand.
This guide provides international practitioners, litigation funders and in-house counsel with a practical roadmap for navigating Nigeria's courts in digital fraud matters. The Nigerian legal system offers robust mechanisms for asset tracing, preservation and recovery, though these tools require careful deployment by practitioners familiar with local procedural nuances.
Open PDF to continue reading >>
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.