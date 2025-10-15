Strengthening Nigeria As A Seat For Arbitration: Lessons From The United Kingdom (Uk) Arbitration Act 2025

- within Consumer Protection, International Law and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
- in Nigeria
- with readers working within the Media & Information industries
In the United Kingdom (UK), the Arbitration Act 2025 (the UK Act), which received Royal Assent on 24 February 2025 and came into force on 1 August 2025, introduced refined amendments to the Arbitration Act 1996 (the 1996 Act).
These amendments clarify unclear provisions that existed under the 1996 Act to provide a more defined stance to assist parties, practitioners, arbitral tribunals, and the Court whenever they arrive at a crossroad. Although the Nigeria Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023 (AMA) still feels recent, with a number of its provisions yet untapped, there are lots of insights to be drawn from the evolutionary amendments introduced by the UK Act.
It is the amendments introduced by the UK Act, its role in further improving the efficiency of London-seated arbitrations or arbitrations governed by English law, and the key lessons the AMA can take from these reforms that form the focal point of this Article.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.