The Inclusion Of Renewable Energy Programs In Oil And Gas Projects

Renewable energy is the energy derived from natural sources that are replenished at a higher rate than they are consumed.

1.1 INTRODUCTION

Renewable energy is the energy derived from natural sources that are replenished at a higher rate than they are consumed.1 As countries in the world are transitioning to a low-carbon economy, the oil and gas industry is no exception, it is under increasing pressure to reduce its environmental footprint. One major way to achieve this is by incorporating renewable energy programs into the oil and gas sector. This approach will not only help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions but it will also provide a more sustainable and cost-effective solution for powering oil and gas operations.2

1.2 BENEFITS OF RENEWABLE ENERGY PROGRAMS IN THE OIL AND GAS SECTOR

The benefits include:

By generating energy that produces no greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels, it reduces air pollution

It diversifies energy supply and reduces the over dependence of imported fuels

It leads to economic development and manufacturing of more jobs. 3

Renewable energy optimizes energy usage, therefor reducing waste and increasing overall productivity.

It provides new job opportunities, thereby stimulating local economies and improving the economic growth.

Future-Proofing Operations: Embracing renewable energy ensures oil and gas operations remain relevant and competitive in a low-carbon future.4

1.3 TYPES OF RENEWABLE ENERGY IN THE OIL AND GAS SECTOR SOLAR ENERGY

Solar energy is one of the most abundant of all energy resources. The rate at which solar energy is consumed by the Earth is about 10,000 times greater than the rate at which humankind consumes energy. Solar technologies can also be converted to heat, a cooling system, natural lighting, electricity, and fuels for appliances

Geothermal Energy

Geothermal energy is the energy that utilizes the accessible thermal energy from the Earth's interior, heat is then extracted from the earth geothermal reservoirs using wells or other means.

Hydropower

Hydropower harnesses the energy of water moving from high to low elevations. It can be generated from reservoirs and rivers. Etc.

1.4 CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES OF THE INCLUSION OF RENEWABLE ENERGY PROGRAMS IN OIL AND GAS PROJECTS

1. Legal and Regulatory Barriers

The development of renewable energy in Nigeria is significantly hampered by various legal and regulatory barriers. One of the primary challenges is the inadequacy and inconsistency of the existing legal frameworks.5

2. Institutional Challenges

The fragmentation and lack of coordination among various government agencies responsible for renewable energy policy and implementation has posed as a major challenge. The overlapping roles and responsibilities of institutions such as the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) often lead to inefficiencies and delays in project execution.6

3. Financial and Economic Barriers

The development of renewable energy in Nigeria is significantly hindered by financial and economic barriers that impact project feasibility and scalability. One of the primary challenges is the high upfront cost of renewable energy technologies.7

4. Technical and Infrastructure Challenges

One of the primary technical barriers is the lack of advanced technology and expertise required for the installation, maintenance, and operation of renewable energy systems. Nigeria's renewable energy sector is still in its nascent stage, and there is a critical shortage of skilled professionals and technical know-how.8

1.5 OPPOUTUNITIES FOR INNOVATION AND GROWTH

Legislative Reforms are critical in order to advance the renewable energy sector in Nigeria, by addressing existing barriers, and creating a conducive environment for investment and development. One of the key areas for legislative reform is the harmonization of existing renewable energy policies and regulations.9 Institutional Strengthening is one of the main areas needing improvement is the capacity building of key regulatory agencies such as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).10 Financial and economic incentives are crucial for fostering the growth of the renewable energy sector in Nigeria. One of the main financial incentives that can drive renewable energy development is the implementation of a feed-in tariff (FIT).11 Technological Innovation and Infrastructure. One of the main challenges facing the renewable energy sector in Nigeria is the lack of advanced technology and the necessary infrastructure to support large-scale renewable energy projects.

1.6 CONCLUSION

The integration of renewable energy programs into the oil and gas sector is a crucial step towards having a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future. As the oil and gas industry continues to evolve, embracing renewable energy is essential for remaining competitive, compliant with regulations, and committed to a low-carbon future. By harnessing the power of renewable energy, oil and gas companies can unlock new opportunities, minimize their environmental footprint, and contribute to a more sustainable energy future.

Originally published May 23, 2025

