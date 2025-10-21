Careless About Data Privacy? Here Are Hidden Secrets Of What Your Company Could Lose

Charis Legal Practice are most popular:

You wake up to see your company's name splashed all over the news.

Not because you closed that huge funding round...

But because thousands of your customers' private data has leaked online.

Regulators are knocking. Lawyers are calling. Customers are tweeting. Investors are backing away.

Sounds dramatic? Ask the CEOs who thought it couldn't happen to them.

How It Starts

I've seen this happen to fast-scaling tech companies, respected groups, and unlimited liability firms in Nigeria.

They build brilliant products, sign up thousands of users, roll out flashy marketing...

But somewhere in that rush, they forget one critical truth: every piece of customer data is a secret that must be protected or risk losing everything.

Think About It This Way:

Getting robbed on an expressway is terrifying.

Getting robbed while leaving your vault wide open?

That's negligence. And the law doesn't forgive negligence.

The Hard Truth

The Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) is not optional.

The NDPA is Nigeria's law that sets the rules for how companies must handle personal data.

It protects your customers' private information and sets penalties for anyone who mismanages it. Think of it as the fence that keeps your company from legal trouble and reputational ruin.

Under the NDPA, you must:

Process data lawfully, fairly, and transparently

Collect only what you need

Keep data accurate and up to date

Protect it with strong security measures

Delete it when no longer relevant

Miss even one, and penalties come knocking.

What The NDPC Can Do

The NDPC is the government agency responsible for enforcing the NDPA.

They audit companies, investigate breaches, issue fines, and ensure everyone handling personal data is playing by the rules. They don't play favorites. They are of the school of thougths that believe that compliance is mandatory for all companies operating in Nigeria.

Many founders shrug and think: "It's just data." You will need to think again. The Nigeria Data Protection Commission can:

Audit your company at any time

Fine you ₦10 million or 2% of annual revenue, whichever is bigger

Publish your name publicly

Suspend your data processing

Invite lawsuits from customers

Imagine explaining that to your foreign investors.

Your Customers Have Power Too

They can:

Know what data you hold

Correct or delete errors

Block or restrict usage

Object to marketing

Lodge complaints directly with the NDPC

Ignore these rights, and they won't ignore you. Regulators, courts, and public opinion will.

How It Usually Happens

Companies often think a privacy policy is a website formality.

They:

Copy a generic policy online

Don't appoint a trained DPO

Sign third-party contracts without DPAs

Skip DPIAs for risky product rollouts. A DPIA is like a pre-flight safety check for your data.

Before launching a new product, system, or feature, it identifies risks that could expose personal data. Skip it, and you might be blind to vulnerabilities. Suddenly, fines, lawsuits, and PR nightmares can hit.

Have no 72-hour breach reporting plan

Then a breach happens. A vendor slips, a hacker breaks in, or an employee leaks data.

The clock starts ticking. Fines stack up. PR nightmares explode.

A Lesson From Moniepoint

Even multi-billion-naira fintechs face fines. Moniepoint scaled fast, but behind the growth was strict legal diligence.

They didn't just launch products, they checked every box regulators, investors, and banks demanded.

Even they learned compliance gaps can cost millions.

The Real Cost of Non-Compliance

Non-compliance isn't just about fines. It's:

Lost trust

Lost customers

Lost funding

Potentially the beginning of the end

One small slip, and your company could vanish from investors' radars overnight.

Fix It Before It Breaks You

If you run a tech company, unlimited liability company, or a group of companies in Nigeria:

Conduct a legal audit of your data privacy posture

Draft NDPA-compliant, tailored policies

Appoint a certified DPO (not just a title)

Sign solid DPAs with vendors

Train staff to prevent human error

Have a breach plan for when, not if a leak happens

Your Vault Is Your Responsibility

