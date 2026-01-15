ARTICLE
15 January 2026

Nigeria 2025  Licensing  Round

TA
Tope Adebayo LP

Contributor

Nigeria Energy and Natural Resources
Aderemi Ogunbanjo,Sandra Osinachi-Nwandem,Eyitayo Ajisafe
+2 Authors
NUPRC has announced that 50 blocks are up for offer in the 2025 Licensing Round commencing on December 1, 2025.

In this newsletter, we break down what investors must know: From pre-qualification to bid-guarantee rules, to signature-bonus obligations, and the transparency standards that will shape competitiveness in this round.

If you are eyeing discovered fields, fallow assets, or new gas opportunities, this is the moment to position strategically.

To read the full article, kindly download the PDF

To view original Tope Adebayo article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Aderemi Ogunbanjo
Aderemi Ogunbanjo
Photo of Sandra Osinachi-Nwandem
Sandra Osinachi-Nwandem
Photo of Olawunmi Abiola
Olawunmi Abiola
Photo of Eyitayo Ajisafe
Eyitayo Ajisafe
Photo of Oluwanifemi Alade
Oluwanifemi Alade
