Establishment Of State Electricity Markets And Regulatory Commissions

Paragraph 14(b) Part II of the Second Schedule of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Section 2(2) of the Electricity Act of 2023 (“EA”) empowers states in Nigeria to develop and regulate their electricity markets subject to the State of House of Assembly passing a law to that effect. This allows States to regulate electricity operations within their jurisdiction, including power generation, transmission and distribution.

Essentially, Nigeria has evolved from having a central regulated electricity sector to a two-tier sector comprising the Federal Electricity Market (FEM) comprising the various generation companies (GenCos) connected to the national grid operated by the Independent System Operator on one hand; and the various State electricity markets supplied either by State-based GenCos or the FEM and State based distribution companies that are regulated by a State regulator on the other hand.

Under the new legal framework, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) regulates the FEM, and a State electricity regulatory authority by whatever name so called (SERC) regulates the State electricity market (SEM). In implementing the transition to a two-tier electricity regulatory regime, the NERC has issued transition orders for the transfer of regulatory oversight over the State electricity markets in the underlisted States that have:

enacted a law to establish their SEM;

enacted a law to establish the SERC, and

have notified NERC that it has carried out (a) and (b) and has requested NERC to transfer regulatory authority of electricity operations in that State to the SERC.

State: Niger

Regulatory Commission: Niger State Electricity Regulatory Commission (NSERC)

Date of Transfer: 10th January 2025

Transition Framework: Abuja Electricity Distribution Company Plc. ((AEDC) and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc. (IBEDC) are to incorporate subsidiaries “AEDC SubCo” and “IBEDC SubCo” to be responsible for intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Niger State. AEDC SubCo and IBEDC SubCo are to obtain licences from NSERC.

State: Ekiti

Regulatory Commission: Ekiti State Electricity Regulatory Bureau (“EERB”)

Date of Transfer: 1st May 2024

Transition Framework: Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc. (IBEDC) and Benin Electricity Distribution Company Plc. (BEDC) are to incorporate subsidiaries “IBEDC SubCo” and “BEDC SubCo” responsible for instrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Ekiti State. The subsidiaries are to obtain their operating licences from EERB.

State: Edo

Regulatory Commission: Edo State Electricity Regulatory Commission (“ESERC”)

Date of Transfer: 21st August 2024

Transition Framework: Benin Electricity Distribution Company Plc. (BEDC) is to incorporate a subsidiary “BEDC SubCo” to carry out intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Edo State. ESERC will issue BEDC SubCo its operating licence.

State: Oyo

Regulatory Commission: Oyo State Electricity Regulatory Commission (“OSERC')

Date of Transfer: 6th August 2024

Transition Framework: Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc. (IBEDC) has incorporated a subsidiary IBEDC Energy Solutions Limited (IBEDC-ESL) for the intrastate supply and distribution of electricity within Oyo State. Pacesetter will obtain its licence from OSERC.

State: Plateau

Regulatory Commission: Plateau State Electricity Regulatory Commission (“PSERC”).

Date of Transfer: 13th March 2025

Transition Framework: Jos Electricity Distribution Company Plc. Shall incorporate a subsidiary “JED SubCo” for intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Plateau State. JED SubCo is to obtain a licence for intrastate supply and distribution from PSERC.

State: Ogun

Regulatory Commission: Ogun State Electricity Regulatory Commission (“OGERC”)

Date of Transfer: 24th December 2024

Transition Framework: Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc. (IBEDC) Ikeja Electric Plc. and Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc. are to incorporate subsidiaries ÏBEDC SubCo”, “IE SubCo” and “EKEDC SubCo” for intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Ogun State. The subsidiaries are to obtain their operating licences from OGERC.

State: Lagos

Regulatory Commission: Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (“LASERC”)

Date of Transfer: 5th December 2024

Transition Framework: Ikeja Electric Plc. and Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc. to incorporate subsidiaries “IE SubCo” and “EKEDP SubCo” respectively, to carry out intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Lagos State. The subsidiaries are to obtain their licences from LASERC.

State: Kogi

Regulatory Commission: Kogi State Electricity Regulatory Commission (“KSERC”)

Date of Transfer: 13th September 2024

Transition Framework: Abuja Electricity Distribution Company Plc. is to incorporate a subsidiary “AEDC SubCo” to be responsible for the intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Kogi State. AEDC SubCo is to obtain its licence from KSERC.

State: Imo

Regulatory Commission: Imo State Electricity Regulatory Commission (“ISERC”)

Date of Transfer: 1st July 2024

Transition Framework: Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc to incorporate subsidiary “EEDC SubCo” to carry out intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Imo State. EEDC SubCo is to obtain its licence from ISERC.

State: Enugu

Regulatory Commission: Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (“EERC”)

Date of Transfer: 1st May 2024

Transition Framework: Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC to incorporate a subsidiary “EEDC SubCo” to be responsible for intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Enugu State. Mainpower Electricity Distribution Limited (MEDL) is the EEDC SubCo and has obtained its licence from EERC.

NERC retains regulatory functions in States that have not established their own markets and regulatory commissions.

