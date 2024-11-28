ARTICLE
28 November 2024

The Lagos State Electricity Bill 2024

TA
Tope Adebayo LP

Contributor

Tope Adebayo LP logo
Established in 2008, Tope Adebayo LP offers holistic solutions in energy, disputes, and corporate transactions. Our diverse team crafts bespoke strategies for clients, driving industry wins and growth. We are a one-stop shop, licensed for legal, finance, and corporate services, with a global network for seamless cross-border transactions.
Explore Firm Details
Following the 2023 amendment of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 and the enactment of the Electricity Act 2023 (the "Act") which provides the framework for the decentralization of regulation...
Nigeria Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Aderemi Ogunbanjo
Photo of Oluwaseun Fapohunda
Photo of Sandra Osinachi-Nwandem
Photo of Eyitayo Ajisafe
Authors

The Lagos State Electricity Bill 2024

Introduction

Following the 2023 amendment of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 and the enactment of the Electricity Act 2023 (the "Act") which provides the framework for the decentralization of regulation within the Power Sector, some States—including Enugu, Ondo, Ekiti, Imo, Oyo, Edo, and more recently, Kogi—have enacted their own electricity laws, established State regulatory bodies, and fulfilled the notification requirements under Section 230(2) of the Electricity Act, marking the transition to State-level regulation.

Lagos State has long been at the forefront of developing a robust framework for Power Sector regulation at State-level, notably demonstrated by its publication of the Lagos State Electricity Policy 2021, which outlined the key requirements for establishing a viable Lagos Electricity Market ("LEM"). Leveraging the recent development within the Power Sector, the Lagos State Electricity Bill 2024 (the "Bill") has been introduced, seeking to repeal the Lagos State Electric Power Sector Reform Law 2018 and to establish the LEM. This article examines the Bill in the context of the Electricity Act 2023, the Lagos State Electricity Policy 2021, and the Lagos State Electric Power Sector Reform Law 2018.

Highlights of the Lagos State Electricity Bill 2024

  1. Repeal of the Lagos State Electricity Power Sector Law: the Bill repeals the Lagos State Electricity Power Sector Law 2018 to provide the necessary legal framework for the establishment and regulation of the LEM.
  2. Establishment of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission: The Lagos State Electricity Policy 2021 had identified the need for an "autonomous credible regulator" to, amongst other things, oversee licensing of market participants, ensure the safety and reliability of electricity, and collaborate with the State Independent System Operator on market surveillance and monitoring. Towards aligning with Section 230(2)(b) of the Electricity Act, Section 5(1) of the Bill seeks to establish the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (the "Commission") with powers including but not limited to the above. Section 21 of the Bill also seeks to empower the Commission to make regulations and issue guidelines and orders for the effective implementation of the Bill (upon enactment to Law).

To read the full article, kindly download the PDF
Download

To view original Tope Adebayo article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Energy Law and Electricity Regulation
Authors
Photo of Aderemi Ogunbanjo
Aderemi Ogunbanjo
Photo of Oluwaseun Fapohunda
Oluwaseun Fapohunda
Photo of Sandra Osinachi-Nwandem
Sandra Osinachi-Nwandem
Photo of Eyitayo Ajisafe
Eyitayo Ajisafe
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More