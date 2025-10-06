On June 17, 2025, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (the "Commission") issued the Guidelines for the Operationalisation of Advance Cargo Declaration Regulation (the "Guidelines"). The Guidelines provide for the implementation and administration of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Advance Cargo Declaration Regulations, 2024 (the "Regulations").

The Regulations, which establish the framework for the export of petroleum from Nigeria, mandate that all petroleum exports from Nigeria, either through onshore or offshore terminals, be preceded by the submission of an advance cargo declaration form to the Commission, accompanied by a copy of the export permit issued by the Ministry of Industries, Trade and Investment. Upon receipt, the Commission will grant vessel clearance and issue a Unique Identification Number (the "UIN"). In this Newsletter, we highlight the procedures for meeting these requirements as provided in the Guidelines.

SCOPE AND APPLICABILITY

The Guideline applies to licensees, lessees or exporters of Crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquid or petroleum products from any terminal in Nigeria.

Regulation 3(1) of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Advance Cargo Declaration Regulations, 2024. The content of the form includes: the identity of producer and exporter, the details of the consignee, terminal for the export, flag, tonnage and international Maritime Organisation number of the vessel, expected time of arrival of the vessel, nominated quantity to be exported, destination of the petroleum, names of at least two officers of the company making the declaration whose ranks are not below the rank of a manager and any other information required by the commission.

