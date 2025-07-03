Webinar: Evolving Global Investigations Landscape: Risk Management And Response Strategies For International Businesses In Africa

International businesses operating in Africa now face heightened scrutiny from both local regulators and foreign enforcement authorities such as the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO), and EU regulators. Developments such as the enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), the UK Bribery Act, and international data protection and anti-money laundering regimes are reshaping how companies manage legal, compliance, and reputational risks across African markets.

At the same time, African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, are reforming domestic regulatory frameworks and increasing cooperation with global counterparts. Businesses operating on the continent must adapt by building resilient compliance structures, refining investigative response mechanisms, and fostering a culture of transparency and ethical conduct.

This webinar provides timely insights for international and African companies navigating the shifting terrain of global investigations and regulatory risk.

The key areas for discussion are:

- Understanding Africa's regulatory landscape: agencies, enforcement priorities, and regional trends.

- White-Collar Crime Risks: Bribery, corruption, fraud, money laundering, and sanctions violations.

- Cross-Border Compliance Alignment: Aligning local requirements while complying with UK/US laws (FCPA, SFO, FATF, OFAC)

- Internal Controls and Governance: KYC, risk-based monitoring, whistleblowing systems, documentation

- What to Do Under Investigation: Legal representation, board preparedness, communications strategy, and regulator cooperation

- Lessons from the Field: Case studies of compliance failures, investigations, and successful risk mitigation.

