Emerging Legal Issues In International Trade | AELEX ITPG Webinar 2024 (Video)

The International Trade Practice Group (ITPG) at AELEX hosted this insightful webinar on Emerging Issues in Multi-Jurisdictional Trade, held on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

In today's globalised economy, navigating cross-border legal complexities is more critical than ever. This session features expert insights and practical strategies on how businesses can thrive amid evolving regulations and international pressures.

🔍 Topics Covered:

Data privacy concerns and cross-border data transfers

Enforcing intellectual property rights in the digital age

Building resilience and competitiveness in international markets

🎙️ Featured Speakers:

Mr. Babatunde Bamigboye – Head, Legal, Enforcement & Regulations, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC)

Tiwalola Osazuwa – Partner, AELEX

Dr. G. D. Singh – Founder & Chairman, Asian-African Chamber of Commerce & Industry (AACCI)

👥 Who Should Watch?

Legal practitioners, in-house counsel, business executives, compliance professionals, and anyone navigating international trade and regulation.

