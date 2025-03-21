Nigeria's First AfCFTA Shipment To Kenya: A Major Step For Export Diversification And SME Inclusion

Nigeria has marked a significant milestone with its first shipment under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to Kenya. AfCFTA, with 54 signatory countries, aims to boost intra-African trade, industrialization and economic transformation by removing tariffs on 90% of goods and simplifying cross-border trade.

For Nigeria, the AfCFTA offers an opportunity to reduce its heavy reliance on crude oil exports, diversifying into sectors like agriculture, textiles, digital services, and creative industries. The successful shipment demonstrates that Nigerian businesses can now access African markets more efficiently, thanks to streamlined border processes and preferential tariff rates.

This development holds particular significance for women and youth-led SMEs in Nigeria, who have historically faced challenges in cross-border trade due to high logistics costs and complex regulatory procedures. AfCFTA's simplified processes and policies enable entrepreneurs to reach new markets across the continent with fewer barriers.

Nigeria's national diversification strategy has also been given a boost as the country expands its export portfolio beyond oil. With tariff-free access to 53 African countries, industries like agriculture, fashion, technology, and manufacturing are positioned for growth, offering more employment opportunities.

This historic shipment is only the beginning, and Nigerian businesses—particularly SMEs—are encouraged to focus on compliance with AfCFTA regulations, obtain necessary certifications, and engage with capacity-building programs to fully capitalize on the opportunities the agreement presents.

