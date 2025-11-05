Options Available To Victims Of Domestic And Sexual Violence In Lagos State

Introduction

In many romantic relationships, incidents of violence regrettably occur, and women are, more often than not, the primary victims. Out of fear of their partners, societal pressure, cultural expectations, or concerns for the welfare of their children, many women choose silence over seeking help. Unfortunately, this silence only perpetuates their suffering.

It is important to note that in Lagos State, victims of domestic and sexual abuse are not without any help. The Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), an establishment under the Lagos State Ministry of Justice,is specifically dedicated to curbing the menace of sexual and gender-based violence and ensuring that survivors are adequately protected. Between August 2024 and July 2025, victims of sexual and domestic violence in Lagos State reported 8,692 cases to the DSVA.

The DSVA is committed to achieving the total eradication of domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence in the State. Through a coordinated team of professional service providers, including legal practitioners, social workers, medical personnel, law enforcement officers, and counsellors, the DSVA responds promptly and effectively to the diverse needs of survivors. Its mandate includes prevention, protection, prosecution support, and rehabilitation. In this way, the Agency ensures that victims are not only rescued from life-threatening or life-altering situations but also supported through recovery and reintegration.

Since this article focuses specifically on domestic violence, it is important to understand that domestic violence extends beyond physical harm. It encompasses a range of abusive behaviours within intimate or familial relationships. The major categories are as follows:

Sexual abuse: This includes engaging in or attempting to engage in sexual activity without consent. Emotional or psychological abuse: This category of abuse encompasses all actions that cause emotional harm, such as intimidation, humiliation, verbal assault, isolation, or manipulation. Economic or financial abuse: This includes restricting access to financial resources, employment, or education as a means of control or dependency. Neglect: This category of abuse takes the form of the failure of a partner to provide basic needs such as food, shelter, medical care, or attention, particularly where one party is dependent on the other.

This spells out why it is crucial to approach the DSVA when your life or that of someone you know is at risk due to domestic violence.

Steps to Take if You Are a Victim of Domestic Violence

If you are a victim of domestic violence or know anyone who is at risk of being in danger as a result of domestic violence, it is important that you make a formal complaint to the DSVA. Although you may also submit a formal complaint at the nearest Police Station to your location, the DSVA has better resources and expertise to handle complaints on domestic violence. Instructively, you do not need to retain the services of a lawyer before approaching the DSVA, as their processes are pretty straightforward and user-friendly. The following are the steps to take if you plan to submit a complaint to the DSVA:

Lodge a Petition at the Office of the DSVA: The first step in seeking help from the DSVA is to lodge a petition addressed to the Executive Secretary of the Agency at Novel House, Central Business District, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State. The petition should contain a clear factual background of the case to enable the Agency to understand the issues at hand and determine the most effective intervention strategy. You must also provide the name, address and contact details of the abuser so that the DSVA can easily invite them. Meeting with an Assigned Case Officer: Petitions to the DSVA are typically approved within seven to fourteen days. After your petition has been approved, a case officer will be assigned to your case and will invite you to a meeting. At this meeting, the case officer's role is to listen to the chain of events leading up to the filing of the petition and ensure that the details of the aggrieved party are accurately reflected on the case form. The case officer also has the duty to notify the other party involved in the domestic violence case about the petition lodged and the period within which they must respond, which is seven It is also important to note that at this stage, the case officer is responsible for providing an emergency contact number to reach out to in the event of any violence that might be perpetrated by the other party before the seven days elapses. Meeting with a Mediation Officer: This is the next stage that occurs after the other party appears at the DSVA. It is a stage at which the Agency decides whether to escalate the matter to either the police or the Court. The essence of the mediation stage is to adopt every possible means to ensure that parties settle their dispute amicably, thereby preserving the relationship. However, where the domestic violence is a very serious one, the Agency might refer the matter to the Police of the Ministry of Justice so that the abuser can be appropriately charged in Court. Power to Make Arrests: The DSVA has affiliations with certain Police Commands in various areas of Lagos State, and where the need arises, they can arrest an abuser who refuses to honour the DSVA's invitation. Referral to See a Psychotherapist or Counsellor: In deserving cases, the DSVA usually refers the victim and the abuser to see a psychotherapist or counsellor for consultation. Issuance of a Report: Upon concluding its investigation into a petition, the DSVA may encourage the parties to sign a settlement agreement, issue a written undertaking not to resort to any form of violence, and issue a report detailing its findings and suggestions for next steps.

Conclusion

The Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) stands as a beacon of protection and hope for victims of domestic and gender-based violence in Lagos State. By providing legal assistance, counselling, rehabilitation, and other forms of support, the Agency ensures that survivors are not left to navigate their pain alone.

It is therefore essential for anyone facing abuse or aware of someone who is to take prompt and decisive action by approaching the DSVA. Silence empowers the abuser; speaking up is the first step toward safety, justice, and healing. No one deserves to suffer in silence, and help is always available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.