Setting up a sports betting company in Nigeria involves several important steps, including complying with both federal and state regulations, obtaining the necessary licenses, and setting up your business operations. This comprehensive guide covers the process of establishing a sports betting company in Nigeria, focusing on obtaining betting licenses from either Lagos State or Oyo State.

1. Understanding the Legal Framework for Sports Betting in Nigeria

Before starting a sports betting business in Nigeria, it's essential to understand the legal framework that governs the industry.

First, it is essential to note that pursuant to the Supreme Court of Nigeria's judgement in 2024, a national gaming license was stopped in Nigeria. Therefore, a gaming or sports betting license can only be issued on a state-by-state basis. By virtue of the Supreme Court judgement, the applicability of the National Lottery Act has been limited to only the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The common jurisdiction that issues such a license in Nigeria includes Lagos, Oyo Ogun, and Rivers, among others. A betting company seeking to physically operate within the territory of each state must apply for and obtain a license from the state before commencing operation.

2. Legal Requirements for Setting Up a Sports Betting Company in Nigeria

There are several legal steps to follow when setting up a sports betting company in Nigeria. The steps will be explained below:

a. Registering the Company

The first step is to legally register your business with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). You must decide on the structure of your company (e.g., limited liability company, partnership, etc.) and provide the necessary documents for registration, which typically include:

Completed application forms

Proof of identity (e.g., passport, national ID, etc.)

Business plan

Proof of address (e.g., utility bills)

Payment of the registration fee

If a foreigner is involved in the company, the minimum authorized share capital of the company must be 100 Million Naira. If the owners are only Nigerian citizens, the minimum authorized share capital is 30 Million Naira.

b. Obtaining a Gaming License

As mentioned earlier, only states and Federal Capital Territory can currently issue betting licenses in Nigeria. Let us break down the steps for obtaining betting licenses from Lagos State and Oyo State.

3. Licensing from Lagos State

Lagos State is one of the most developed states in Nigeria and has a well-structured regulatory environment for sports betting companies. The Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) is the primary agency responsible for issuing gaming licenses.

a. Apply to the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA)

To operate a sports betting business in Lagos, an applicant needs to apply to the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority. The application process for obtaining a sports betting license from LSLGA involves the following steps:

You will need to submit several documents along with your application, including: Proof of company registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Provide evidence of your company's financial capacity to operate a sports betting business (bank statements, financial records, etc.). Information about the company's owners and management, including their background and qualifications A detailed description of your intended operations (i.e., the types of sports you will offer for betting and how you will manage risks) Tax clearance certificates, which indicate that your company is tax-compliant

Security Bond: The LSLGA may require the applicant to deposit a security bond. This bond serves as a guarantee that the operator will comply with all relevant regulations.

b. Approval and License Issuance

Once your application is reviewed, the LSLGA will determine whether you meet the necessary legal and financial requirements to operate a sports betting business. If your application is successful, the Authority will issue a license that authorizes you to begin operating.

It's important to note that the LSLGA has a rigorous compliance and monitoring process. Operators are required to submit regular reports and audits to ensure that they continue to meet the standards set by the Authority. Failure to comply can result in penalties or the revocation of the license.

4. Licensing from Oyo State

Oyo State also has its own regulatory framework for sports betting. The Oyo State Gaming Board (OSGB) is responsible for regulating all forms of gambling, including sports betting, within the state.

a. Apply to the Oyo State Gaming Board (OSGB)

Similar to Lagos, the application process for obtaining a sports betting license from Oyo State involves submitting an application to the Oyo State Gaming Board. Here are the steps involved:

You will need to submit various documents to the OSGB. These typically include: Proof of company registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Financial documentation demonstrating that your company has the required capital to operate a betting business A background check on the company's management team A business plan that outlines how you will manage the sports betting operation, including your risk management strategy Tax clearance certificates

Security Deposit: The OSGB may also require a security deposit as part of the application process. This deposit serves as a financial guarantee that the operator will comply with the regulations and laws in Oyo State.

b. License Approval and Issuance

Once the application and all supporting documents are reviewed, the Oyo State Gaming Board will issue the license if the company is found to meet all regulatory requirements. Similar to Lagos, the Oyo State Gaming Board will regularly monitor the activities of sports betting operators to ensure compliance with state regulations.

5. Other Regulatory Requirements

In addition to obtaining a state-level license from Lagos or Oyo State, there are a few other regulatory requirements to consider.

a. Data Protection and Privacy Laws

Sports betting companies are required to protect the personal data of their customers. In Nigeria, this is governed by the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, which mandates that companies must ensure the privacy and security of customer data. You must implement necessary measures, including secure payment methods and data encryption, to comply with these regulations.

b. Taxation and Financial Regulations

Sports betting companies are subject to taxation under Nigerian tax laws. You will need to pay tax on the revenue generated from betting operations, which includes corporate income tax and levies from state authorities/boards.

6. Online Platforms

In addition to physical betting outlets, most sports betting companies in Nigeria also operate online platforms. The betting licenses issued by all states include rights for the applicant to operate both online and physically. There is no separate license required to operate online.

Conclusion

Setting up a sports betting company in Nigeria requires compliance with all relevant laws and regulations, obtaining the necessary licenses, and setting up robust business operations. By following the regulatory guidelines and preparing your business infrastructure effectively, you can launch a successful sports betting business in Nigeria. Sequel to the Supreme Court's judgement in 2024, betting licenses are now issued on a state-by-state basis in Nigeria. Applicants must plan and determine which of the states are viable for them. There are 36 states in Nigeria; Lagos and Oyo states have robust legal structures that support betting company operations within their domains.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.