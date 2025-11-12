The Public Finance Management Act (PMFA), 2024

Adeniji Oni’s articles from Niji Oni & Co. are most popular:

Nigeria has enacted a new Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in 2024. This legislation is a comprehensive framework designed to regulate the management of public funds, revenues, expenditures, assets, and liabilities at the federal level. It aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public financial management.

Key provisions of the Act likely include:

Strengthened oversight and accountability mechanisms

Improved financial reporting and disclosure requirements

Enhanced internal control systems

Clearer guidelines for procurement and asset management

Provisions for debt management and fiscal sustainability

Increased penalties for financial misconduct

The Value Proposition

The PFMA is a critical step towards improving governance and economic development in Nigeria. By establishing a robust legal framework for public finance management, the Act can:

Reduce corruption and financial mismanagement: Clearer rules and stronger penalties can deter corrupt practices and ensure that public funds are used for their intended purposes.

Enhance public trust: Increased transparency and accountability can build public confidence in government and its use of public resources.

Improve economic performance: Efficient and effective public financial management can contribute to sustainable economic growth and development.

Facilitate investment: A transparent and well-managed public finance system can attract domestic and foreign investment.

Potential Implications

The impact of the PFMA on businesses will vary depending on the nature of the business. However, some potential implications include:

Increased opportunities: The Act may create new business opportunities in areas such as audit, consultancy, and compliance.

Regulatory compliance: Businesses that interact with the government, such as contractors, suppliers, and consultants, will need to comply with the new regulations.

Risk management: Businesses should assess the potential risks and opportunities associated with the PFMA and develop appropriate strategies to manage them.

Advocacy: Businesses can participate in advocacy efforts to ensure that the Act is implemented effectively and efficiently.

