Beyond Licensing – CBN’s Draft Guidelines For Financial Holding Companies In Nigeria

Introduction

On 10 June 2026, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued an Exposure Draft of the Revised Guidelines for Licensing and Regulating Financial Holding Companies (FHCs) in Nigeria (the “Draft Guidelines”). The Draft Guidelines is the first review of Nigeria’s financial holding company framework since the introduction of the Guidelines for the Licensing and Regulation of Financial Holding Companies in Nigeria 2014 (the “2014 Guidelines”).

The Draft Guidelines seek to:

strengthen the financial resilience of holding companies; improve group-wide governance and oversight; clarify ownership and control requirements; enhance regulatory supervision of financial groups; and address concerns arising from shared service arrangements and complex group structures.

For existing FHCs, banking groups, investors, and prospective promoters, the Draft Guidelines signal a shift from a regime focused primarily on licensing to one that places greater emphasis on governance, capital adequacy, ownership accountability, and consolidated supervision.

Key Highlights of the Draft Guidelines

Definition and StructureThe Draft Guidelines introduce a clear definition of what constitutes a FHC. Under the Draft Guidelines, a FHC is defined as a non-operating holding company that has two or more direct subsidiaries, one of which must be a bank. The Draft Guidelines further stipulate that a FHC may adopt either a Parent HoldCo or Intermediate HoldCo structure.Under the Parent HoldCo structure, a parent holding company holds direct equity investment in each Nigerian subsidiary, however under the Intermediate HoldCo structure, an intermediate holding company is incorporated for the purpose of holding equity investment in foreign subsidiaries. Accordingly, all existing FHCs are required to notify the CBN of their preferred structure within six (6) months of the effective date of the Guidelines. Also, once the preferred structure is approved by the CBN, such FHC must operate that structure for a minimum of 5 years before it may elect to reverse or alter the approved structure.

The Draft Guidelines list individuals, non-bank corporate investors and banks [commercial, merchant and non-interest] as eligible promoters of FHCs. This clarification provides greater regulatory certainty for investors considering the use of a holding company structure to expand their presence within Nigeria’s financial services sector. Permissible and Non-Permissible Activities

Under the Draft Guidelines, the following activities are permissible for FHCs. These activities include- holding equity investment in subsidiaries engaged in financial services; investment in government securities or placement with banks; with the prior approval of the CBN, raising bonds and debentures; subject to the prior approval of the CBN, borrowing internationally to capitalize any of its subsidiaries and; providing either by itself or through any subsidiary, shared services to the group members in respect of facilities, legal and ICT services and other services that may be prescribed by the CBN from time to time. However, FHCs are prohibited from engaging in the following activities – investing in entities not involved in financial services; pledging its shares in any subsidiary as collateral for any purpose; establishing, divesting or closing any subsidiary without the prior approval of CBN; interfacing with any customers of its subsidiaries and; bearing the expense of any of its subsidiaries. Corporate Governance Requirements

In addition to the provisions of the Corporate Governance Guidelines for Financial Holding Companies in Nigeria, the Draft Guidelines introduce additional corporate governance rules for FHC’s.Some of these additional corporate governance are – subsidiaries of FHCs are prohibited from acquiring shares in the FHC and/or other subsidiaries of the FHC; Nominee companies that are subsidiaries of the FHC are prevented from investing client funds in the FHC or any other subsidiary; where a FHC loses control in the only or all Nigerian banking subsidiaries for a period that exceeds six (6) consecutive months, its license shall be revoked; where a FHC that has only two (2) subsidiaries loses control in either subsidiary for a period that exceeds six (6) consecutive months, its license shall be revoked; No employee of a FHC shall be appointed as a non-executive director in the FHC or any other subsidiary; and interlocking directorship within a FHC is limited to a maximum of one other company.More importantly, the Corporate Governance rules of the Draft Guidelines are required to be read in conjunction with the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance 2018, Corporate Governance Guidelines for Financial Holding Companies in Nigeria and where applicable the SEC’s Code of Corporate Governance for Public Companies and Listed Entities in Nigeria. Intra-Group Transactions, Prudential Requirements & AML/CFT Compliance

The Draft Guidelines make extensive provisions for intra-group transactions. More specifically, FHCs are prohibited from interfering in the daily operations of their subsidiaries and all transactions with their subsidiaries must be strictly on an arm’s length basis. In particular, the Draft Guidelines expressly prohibit the practice where board members of a subsidiary attend board meetings of the FHC and vice versa.All FHCs are required to maintain a minimum regulatory capital which shall exceed the sum of the minimum regulatory capital of its subsidiaries by at least 20%. In determining what constitutes minimum regulatory capital, the Draft Guidelines provide that only the paid up capital shall be recognized. Additionally, excess capital in one subsidiary shall not be computed to make up for a shortfall in the share capital of another subsidiary.Furthermore, the Draft Guidelines require all FHC’s to comply with all AML/CFT/CPF regulations and to appoint a compliance officer who shall not be below the grade of a senior management staff responsible for filing the required returns with the CBN.

What Should Financial Holding Companies Be Doing Now?

Although the Draft Guidelines remain in draft form, affected institutions should begin evaluating the potential implications of the proposed framework.

Key considerations include:

assessing compliance with the proposed ownership thresholds; reviewing group structures and foreign subsidiary arrangements; evaluating shared service models and related documentation; assessing capital adequacy and funding arrangements; reviewing governance frameworks and board oversight mechanisms; and identifying areas that may require regulatory engagement or restructuring.

Conclusion

The Draft Guidelines appears to be more than a routine update of the 2014 Guidelines. It reflects a broader regulatory shift towards stronger governance, clearer ownership structures, enhanced prudential safeguards, and more effective consolidated supervision of financial groups. For financial holding companies and banking groups, the message is clear: regulatory expectations are evolving beyond licensing and corporate structure requirements only.

The practical implication of the Draft Guidelines is that financial holding companies must begin to reassess their governance frameworks, group structures, risk management systems, and compliance functions to ensure alignment with the heightened regulatory standards. As the Central Bank of Nigeria continues to strengthen its supervisory oversight of financial conglomerates, early preparation and strategic compliance will be critical to achieving long-term sustainability and regulatory success.