Private Equity & Venture Capital In Nigeria: Investor Legal Guide

Nigeria has emerged as a leading destination for private equity and venture capital in Africa, with $3 billion invested across 404 transactions between 2020 and 2024. The newly enacted Investments and Securities Act 2025 introduces comprehensive regulatory oversight for PE and VC funds, bringing enhanced investor protection, stricter compliance requirements, and clearer operational frameworks to this rapidly evolving market.

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Introduction

Nigeria has become one of Africa’s leading destinations for private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments, driven by its large youthful population, expanding digital economy, and growing demand for innovative products and services. Private capital continues to play a vital role in supporting business growth, job creation, and economic diversification across sectors such as fintech, energy, agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure.

With the enactment of the Investments and Securities Act 2025 (ISA 2025), Nigeria has introduced a more structured regulatory framework for PE and VC investments, bringing greater clarity, investor protection, and regulatory oversight to the market. This article explores the opportunities, key investment trends, regulatory developments, and risks shaping Nigeria’s evolving private capital landscape.

2. Understanding the Nigerian Private Capital Market

I. Scale and Deal Activity: Between 2020 and 2024, Nigeria secured 404 private capital transactions totalling US$3 billion, with an average deal size of US$9.7 million. Private equity investments surged by 322% in the first quarter of 2024, primarily driven by energy and education technology.1

II. Private Equity vs. Venture Capital: Key Distinctions: While both asset classes are active in Nigeria, they serve different investment purposes. Private equity typically targets established or growth-stage companies, often deploying larger ticket sizes to facilitate expansion, restructuring, or operational improvements. VC, on the other hand, focuses on early-stage and high-growth startups, accepting higher risk in exchange for the potential of outsized returns.

3. Why Nigeria attracts Private Capital

I. Demographic Dividend: Nigeria’s population of over 220 million with a median age below 20 creates structural demand for goods, services, and technology solutions. This demographic advantage drives consumption across all sectors where private capital is increasingly active.

II. Digital Infrastructure and Tech Ecosystem: The technology sector has been the dominant beneficiary of venture capital in Nigeria: 82% of all VC activity between 2020 and 2024, amounting to US$2.7 billion, was directed toward tech-enabled businesses.2

III. Economic Diversification Imperative: Nigeria’s government has prioritised economic diversification away from oil dependence. PE and VC investments have played a measurable role in accelerating this.

IV. Institutional Investor Participation: The market’s maturity is also evidenced by the growing participation of domestic institutional investors. By October 2024, Nigerian pension funds had allocated over ₦22 trillion (approximately $13 billion) to private equity investments, a major signal of the domestic institutional appetite for alternative assets.3

4. Sectors attracting the most Capital

Capital flows are currently concentrated in the following areas:

Fintech and Financial Services: The largest beneficiary, attracting 157 deals worth $1.5 billion between 2020 and 2024. Payment infrastructure, lending, and insurance technology are key sub-themes.4 Energy: A priority sector for PE, particularly clean energy, off-grid solar, and gas distribution. PE investments in energy surged notably in 2024. Agriculture and Food Systems: The second-largest VC recipient with $187 million tracked. Agricultural technology, food processing, and supply chain solutions attract growing interest. Logistics and Transport: $71.3 million in tracked VC investments, with mobility solutions, last-mile delivery, and fleet financing drawing increasing capital. Infrastructure: 42 deals worth $562 million between 2020 and 2023, anchored by private credit and local currency infrastructure bonds, particularly through vehicles like InfraCredit.5

5. The Regulatory Landscape: ISA 2025 and Its Implications

The most significant regulatory development for Nigeria’s PE/VC market in recent time is the Investments and Securities Act 2025 (ISA 2025), for the first time in Nigerian law, PE and VC funds are explicitly brought within the regulated framework of Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) under Sections 150 and 151 of the Act.

Key Changes for PE and VC Investors

Fund Registration: PE and VC funds that were previously operating under administrative rules must now register as CIS vehicles with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or qualify for specific exemptions. Qualifying investor funds offered to sophisticated participants may access a lighter regulatory touch. Offering Documentation: The Act introduces enhanced requirements for prospectuses and information memoranda, bringing Nigerian standards closer to international best practices. Custody Requirements: Stricter custody standards now apply to the safekeeping of fund assets, reducing counterparty and operational risk. Permitted Investments: Section 168 specifies permissible asset classes including private equity, infrastructure, unlisted debt, and digital assets and sets portfolio concentration limits, including restrictions on foreign security allocations. Systemic Risk Oversight: The SEC is empowered under Sections 82–85 to monitor systemic risk, issue directives, and collaborate with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to manage market-wide exposures. Investor Protection and Civil Remedies: Section 155(3) provides private rights of action for violations of CIS provisions a departure from the ISA 2007’s reliance solely on administrative penalties. Investors now have direct civil recourse. Foreign Fund Managers: Foreign managers soliciting Nigerian investors must secure prior SEC approval or refrain from the market entirely. Non-compliance exposes both the manager and local brokers to regulatory sanctions and civil litigation. Anti-Fraud Provisions: Section 196 explicitly prohibits Ponzi and pyramid schemes, with penalties including fines of ₦20 million and up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

6. Key Risks Investors Must Evaluate

Macroeconomic and Currency Risk: Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment remains complex. Currency volatility following the 2023 naira devaluation has compressed US dollar-denominated returns for foreign investors and remains a structural concern. Inflation, interest rate dynamics, and the persistent current account pressures require careful modelling of FX assumptions in investment projections. Regulatory Compliance Risk: The ISA 2025 introduces substantially increased compliance requirements and higher penalties for violations. Both fund managers and investors must conduct thorough legal due diligence to ensure fund structures, marketing practices, and investor communications comply with the new regime. Execution Risk: While the market opportunity is real, execution risk is high. Investors should rigorously evaluate founding team quality, business model sustainability, and the competitive dynamics of the target sector before committing capital. Infrastructure and Operational Constraints: Power unreliability, logistics inefficiencies, and bureaucratic friction add operational costs and complexity to portfolio companies. While these are being partially addressed by regulatory reform and private infrastructure investment, they remain material factors in investment underwriting.

7. Strategic Considerations for Investors and Entrepreneurs

I. For Foreign Institutional Investors

a) Conduct thorough due diligence: on local fund managers, including track record, governance frameworks, and ISA 2025 registration status.

b) Structure investments via approved fund vehicles or qualifying investor schemes: to ensure regulatory compliance and access to investor protections under the new Act.

c) Prioritise fund managers with proven operational value-add capabilities: Nigeria’s best returns come from firms that actively support portfolio companies, not passive capital providers.

II. For Entrepreneurs Seeking PE/VC Capital

a) Understand what investors are looking for: team quality, scalable business model, evidence of traction, and a credible path to exit. Fintech, agritech, healthtech, and edtech are sectors attracting the most active deal-making.

b) Governance matters: investors are increasingly scrutinising board composition, financial reporting standards, and ESG practices. Building strong internal controls early increases your attractiveness to capital.

Conclusion

Nigeria’s private equity and venture capital landscape presents significant opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs alike, supported by strong demographic fundamentals, rapid digital adoption, and an increasingly sophisticated investment ecosystem. The enactment of the Investments and Securities Act 2025 marks a major step toward strengthening investor confidence through enhanced regulatory oversight, transparency, and investor protection. While challenges such as currency volatility, regulatory compliance, and operational constraints remain, investors who undertake thorough due diligence and adopt a long-term strategy are well-positioned to benefit from Nigeria’s growth story. As the market continues to mature, private capital is expected to remain a critical driver of innovation, business expansion, and sustainable economic development in Nigeria.

Footnotes

1 https://romebusinessschool.ng/report/rbsn-private-equity-and-venture-capital-in-nigeria/

2 https://starconnectmedia.com/tech-drives-nigerian-private-capital-boom-as-startups-secure-3bn-in-4-years/

3 https://www.avca.africa/media/523mzpsh/avca-penop-pension-funds-study-nigeria-2021.pdf

4 https://romebusinessschool.ng/report/rbsn-private-equity-and-venture-capital-in-nigeria/

5 https://rpc.cfainstitute.org/sites/default/files/docs/research-reports/capitalformationinafrica_acaseforprivatemarkets_online.pdf

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