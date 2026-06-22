Constitutionality Of The BOFIA Act And CBN Recapitalization Policy: Legal And Practical Implications For Financial Institutions And The Banking Sector

The Nigerian banking sector is presently undergoing one of the most significant regulatory transformations since the banking consolidation exercise of 2004. The recent CBN Recapitalization Policy, introduced within the broader regulatory framework established under the BOFIA Act, has placed renewed focus on capital requirements and regulatory expectations for financial institutions. The CBN Recapitalization Policy decision was taken at the 296th meeting of the CBN Monetary Policy Committee held July 22 – 23, 2024 requiring banks to significantly increase their minimum capital base within a specified transition period. The policy has generated considerable debate among stakeholders regarding its legality, constitutionality, economic rationale, and practical consequences for financial institutions.

The issues surrounding the recapitalization policy sterns from the broader statutory framework established under the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020 (BOFIA), which constitutes the principal legislation governing the regulation, supervision, and stability of Nigeria’s banking system. Questions have therefore arisen as to whether BOFIA Act and the CBN’s recapitalization policy are constitutionally valid and whether the extensive powers vested in the CBN are compatible with constitutional guarantees relating to property rights, fair hearing, and economic freedom.

This article examines the constitutional foundations of BOFIA and the CBN recapitalization policy and evaluates their practical implications for financial institutions and the Nigerian banking industry.

Constitutional Basis of Banking Regulation in Nigeria

The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) vests legislative authority in the National Assembly to make laws concerning banking, financial institutions, monetary policy, and related economic matters. Pursuant to this constitutional mandate, the National Assembly enacted both the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007 and the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020.

The constitutional legitimacy of banking regulation derives from the recognition that banking is not an ordinary commercial activity. Banks perform a public function by mobilizing deposits, facilitating payments, extending credit, and serving as intermediaries within the national economy. The collapse or instability of financial institutions can have far-reaching consequences extending beyond shareholders to depositors, creditors, businesses, and the broader public.

Accordingly, the Constitution permits the State to impose extensive regulatory controls on financial institutions in the interest of economic stability, depositor protection, and public confidence in the financial system. It is against this backdrop that BOFIA and the recapitalization framework must be assessed.

Constitutionality of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA)

The constitutional legitimacy of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020 (BOFIA) derives from the legislative powers vested in the National Assembly under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to make laws relating to banking, financial institutions, monetary policy, credit administration, and related economic matters. Pursuant to this constitutional mandate, the National Assembly enacted both the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007 and BOFIA, thereby establishing a comprehensive legal framework for the regulation and supervision of Nigeria’s banking and financial system.

The constitutional foundation of banking regulation is rooted in the recognition that banking is not an ordinary commercial activity. Banks perform critical public functions by mobilizing deposits, facilitating payments, extending credit, and serving as intermediaries within the national economy. The failure or instability of financial institutions can have far-reaching consequences extending beyond shareholders to depositors, creditors, businesses, and the wider public. Accordingly, the Constitution permits extensive regulatory oversight of the banking sector in the interests of financial stability, depositor protection, market confidence, and economic development.

The Supreme Court has consistently affirmed that where a matter falls within the Exclusive Legislative List, the legislative competence of the National Assembly is both plenary and expansive. In A.G. Abia State v. A.G. Federation (2022) 16 NWLR (Pt. 1854) 1, the Supreme Court reiterated that the National Assembly possesses broad constitutional authority to legislate on matters within its exclusive legislative domain, including banking, financial institutions, monetary policy, and credit administration. This constitutional authority forms the bedrock upon which BOFIA rests.

BOFIA establishes a comprehensive regulatory framework under which the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) exercises supervisory, prudential, enforcement, intervention, and resolution powers over banks and other financial institutions. The Act empowers the CBN to issue and revoke banking licences, prescribe minimum capital requirements, regulate mergers and acquisitions, conduct examinations and investigations, impose sanctions for non-compliance, and intervene in distressed institutions where necessary to safeguard financial stability.

From a constitutional perspective, these powers are neither arbitrary nor excessive. Rather, they are directed towards legitimate public objectives and are consistent with internationally accepted principles of banking regulation. The Constitution does not guarantee an unrestricted right to engage in banking activities free from regulation. Participation in the banking sector is inherently conditional upon compliance with statutory and prudential requirements designed to protect the public interest.

Nigerian courts have historically demonstrated considerable deference towards banking regulators in matters affecting financial stability. In NDIC v. Okem Enterprises Ltd. (2004) 10 NWLR (Pt. 880) 107, the Supreme Court underscored the critical role of banking regulators in safeguarding the financial system and recognized the necessity of robust statutory frameworks designed to preserve public confidence and systemic stability. The decision reflects judicial acknowledgment that banking regulation occupies a unique position in public law because of its direct impact on the economy.

The courts have also recognized the constitutional legitimacy of specialized adjudicatory and regulatory mechanisms established to address technical sectors requiring expertise and expedited decision-making. In Udoh v. O.H.M.B. (1993) 7 NWLR (Pt. 304) 139, the Supreme Court upheld the validity of administrative and quasi-judicial institutions established by statute, observing that such bodies complement rather than undermine the constitutional role of the courts.

Similarly, in NEPA v. Edegbero (2002) 18 NWLR (Pt. 798) 79, the Supreme Court acknowledged the authority of the legislature to create specialized dispute-resolution frameworks and streamlined appellate processes where necessary to promote efficiency and avoid technical delays. These principles support the constitutionality of BOFIA’s specialized enforcement and adjudicatory mechanisms.

In this regard, the Special Tribunal for the Enforcement and Recovery of Eligible Loans established under Sections 126 and 127 of BOFIA represents a constitutionally permissible exercise of legislative authority. The Tribunal is not elevated to the status of a superior court of record within the meaning of Section 6(5) of the Constitution. Rather, it is a specialized adjudicatory body established pursuant to Section 6(4) of the Constitution to determine technical banking and financial disputes requiring expertise and expedited resolution. The fact that appeals lie directly from the Tribunal to the Court of Appeal does not alter its constitutional status. Similar arrangements exist in relation to other specialized adjudicatory bodies whose decisions are appealable directly to superior courts without thereby transforming them into constitutionally recognized superior courts of record.

The constitutional robustness of BOFIA is further reflected in Section 12(6), which has occasionally attracted criticism on the ground that it limits judicial intervention in licence revocation decisions. Properly construed, however, the provision does not oust the jurisdiction of the courts or diminish the judicial powers vested under Section 6 of the Constitution. Rather, it preserves the right of an aggrieved institution to challenge a revocation decision while regulating the nature of remedies available in order to prevent uncertainty that may undermine financial system stability. The provision does not preclude judicial review, declaratory reliefs, or claims for compensation where appropriate and therefore strikes a constitutionally permissible balance between judicial oversight and regulatory finality.

The constitutionality of BOFIA is further reinforced by the presumption of constitutionality accorded to Acts of the National Assembly. In National Assembly v. Accord Party (2021) 18 NWLR (Pt. 1808) 193, the Supreme Court emphasized that courts should adopt a purposive interpretation that sustains legislation wherever reasonably possible and should invalidate statutes only where there exists a clear and irreconcilable inconsistency with the Constitution.

Viewed collectively against the decisions in A.G. Abia State v. A.G. Federation, NDIC v. Okem Enterprises Ltd., Udoh v. O.H.M.B., NEPA v. Edegbero, and National Assembly v. Accord Party, BOFIA represents a constitutionally valid and carefully calibrated legislative framework designed to balance private commercial interests against the overriding public interest in maintaining a stable, resilient, and efficient banking system.

Constitutionality of the CBN Recapitalization Policy

The constitutional validity of the CBN recapitalization policy is firmly anchored in both BOFIA and the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, which confer extensive powers on the Central Bank of Nigeria to prescribe prudential standards necessary for the safe and sound operation of financial institutions. These powers include the authority to determine minimum paid-up share capital requirements, prescribe capital adequacy ratios, require recapitalization measures, and implement supervisory interventions where financial institutions become undercapitalized.

Consequently, the recent recapitalization exercise does not constitute an unconstitutional deprivation of property, unlawful interference with shareholder rights, or an impermissible intrusion into corporate autonomy. Rather, it represents a lawful exercise of statutory authority aimed at strengthening the resilience, solvency, competitiveness, and long-term sustainability of Nigeria’s banking sector.

The requirement that banks maintain prescribed capital levels has long been a feature of banking regulation in Nigeria. BOFIA expressly empowers the CBN to prescribe minimum capital thresholds and to require corrective action where institutions fail to satisfy prudential standards. The current recapitalization exercise therefore represents not a novel regulatory innovation but the continuation of a longstanding regulatory framework embedded in Nigerian banking legislation.

The constitutional argument against recapitalization is further weakened by the well-established principle that participation in highly regulated sectors is subject to continuing compliance with evolving regulatory requirements. Banking licences are statutory privileges granted subject to ongoing adherence to prudential standards. Financial institutions possess no vested constitutional right to maintain any particular capital structure indefinitely where changing economic realities necessitate regulatory intervention.

The policy is also supported by compelling economic considerations. Since the last major banking consolidation exercise in 2004, Nigeria has experienced substantial inflation, exchange-rate depreciation, increased transaction volumes, rapid technological transformation, and greater integration into global financial markets. Capital thresholds that may have been adequate two decades ago no longer correspond with the realities of contemporary banking operations. The recapitalization framework is therefore designed to improve risk absorption capacity, strengthen bank solvency, support larger lending activities, enhance international competitiveness, and position Nigerian banks to finance national economic development objectives.

Judicial precedent equally supports regulatory measures directed at safeguarding financial stability. As recognized in NDIC v. Okem Enterprises Ltd., banking regulation serves broader public interests extending beyond the interests of individual shareholders. Courts have consistently acknowledged that regulators may impose prudential requirements necessary to preserve depositor confidence and systemic stability.

Furthermore, the presumption of constitutionality articulated in National Assembly v. Accord Party applies with equal force to regulatory measures implemented pursuant to valid statutory authority. Any constitutional challenge to the recapitalization policy would therefore bear the heavy burden of demonstrating that the policy directly violates an express constitutional provision or that the CBN acted outside the powers conferred upon it by statute.

Absent proof that the CBN exceeded its statutory mandate, acted arbitrarily, applied the policy discriminatorily, or violated principles of procedural fairness, the courts are likely to uphold the recapitalization framework as a legitimate exercise of regulatory authority. Consistent with the principles articulated in A.G. Abia State v. A.G. Federation, NDIC v. Okem Enterprises Ltd., Udoh v. O.H.M.B., NEPA v. Edegbero, and National Assembly v. Accord Party, the recapitalization policy is likely to be viewed as a lawful and constitutionally permissible measure directed at strengthening the stability, resilience, and competitiveness of Nigeria’s banking system rather than as an infringement of shareholder rights or corporate autonomy.

Implications of the CBN Recapitalization Policy for Financial Institutions and the Banking Sector

The CBN recapitalization policy carries significant and far-reaching implications for both individual financial institutions and the broader Nigerian banking industry. Foremost among these is the requirement for banks to raise substantial amounts of fresh capital in order to meet the new minimum capital thresholds. To achieve compliance, many institutions will be required to access the capital market through public offers, rights issues, private placements, strategic investments, and other fundraising mechanisms. Given the magnitude of the revised capital requirements, the banking sector is expected to raise trillions of naira during the implementation period.

The policy is also likely to accelerate merger and acquisition activities within the sector. Financial institutions that are unable to independently satisfy the new capital requirements may seek strategic alliances, mergers, or acquisitions as a means of achieving regulatory compliance. This process may lead to further consolidation of the banking industry, resulting in fewer but larger, stronger, and more resilient banking institutions.

In addition, the recapitalization exercise may influence the licensing structures of banks. Institutions that are unable to meet the capital requirements applicable to their existing licence categories may elect to downgrade from international or national banking licences to regional banking licences, which carry lower capital thresholds. Conversely, financially stronger institutions may seek licence upgrades to expand their geographical reach and market presence. This development is likely to produce a more differentiated banking landscape in which operational scope more accurately reflects capital strength and strategic objectives.

The policy also has important corporate governance implications. By emphasizing paid-up share capital and share premium as the qualifying components of regulatory capital, the CBN has demonstrated a preference for genuine external capital injections rather than reliance on retained earnings or internally generated reserves. Consequently, banks may be required to reassess their dividend policies, capital planning strategies, shareholder engagement mechanisms, and long-term governance frameworks to align with the new regulatory expectations.

Furthermore, the recapitalization process may affect existing shareholding structures. Shareholders who are unable or unwilling to participate in capital raising exercises may experience dilution of their ownership interests. At the same time, the exercise presents opportunities for institutional investors, private equity firms, sovereign wealth funds, and foreign investors to acquire strategic stakes in Nigerian financial institutions, potentially increasing investment inflows into the sector.

At the industry level, the recapitalization policy is expected to strengthen the overall stability and resilience of the Nigerian banking system. Better-capitalized banks will be more capable of absorbing economic shocks, withstanding market volatility, and supporting large-scale infrastructure, industrial, and developmental projects that are critical to national economic growth. Enhanced capitalization is also likely to improve investor confidence, increase Nigeria’s attractiveness as an investment destination, and strengthen the international competitiveness of Nigerian banks.

Additionally, the recapitalization exercise is expected to deepen Nigeria’s capital markets through increased issuance of securities and broader investor participation. It may also promote greater market discipline by ensuring that only institutions with sufficient financial strength, sound governance structures, and sustainable business models remain active participants in the banking sector. Ultimately, the policy seeks to create a stronger, more stable, and globally competitive banking industry capable of supporting Nigeria’s long-term economic development objectives.

However, the transition period will not be without challenges. Banks will incur significant fundraising, compliance, advisory, restructuring, and transaction costs. Smaller institutions may face considerable difficulties in attracting new capital, potentially accelerating industry consolidation. The ultimate success of the recapitalization policy will therefore depend on the ability of regulators to maintain a balance between prudential objectives and market realities while ensuring that compliance requirements remain transparent, predictable, and consistently applied.

Conclusion

The constitutionality of both BOFIA and the CBN recapitalization policy rests upon the State’s recognized authority to regulate banking activities in the public interest. BOFIA provides the statutory framework through which the CBN exercises supervisory and prudential oversight, while the recapitalization policy represents a lawful exercise of powers expressly conferred upon the regulator by statute.

Although aspects of BOFIA may continue to attract debate concerning the breadth of regulatory discretion, the legislation as a whole remains constitutionally defensible because it seeks to safeguard financial stability, depositor protection, and public confidence in the banking system. Similarly, the recapitalization policy does not constitute an unconstitutional interference with shareholder rights but rather a legitimate prudential measure aimed at strengthening the resilience and competitiveness of Nigerian banks.

For financial institutions, the policy presents both opportunities and challenges. While it will require substantial capital raising, restructuring, and compliance efforts, it also offers the prospect of creating a stronger, more stable, and globally competitive banking sector capable of supporting Nigeria’s long-term economic ambitions. Ultimately, the constitutional and regulatory framework embodied in BOFIA and the recapitalization policy reflects a broader policy objective: ensuring that the Nigerian financial system remains robust, resilient, and capable of sustaining national economic development in an increasingly complex global financial environment.