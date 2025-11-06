Financial Sector Quarterly Insight: Q3 2025 Review And Outlook For Q4 2025

- in Nigeria
The third quarter of 2025 marked a defining period for Nigeria's financial sector, as regulatory reforms, capital-raising activities, and digital transformation shaped the landscape of banking, fintech, and capital markets. The Central Bank of Nigeria's recapitalization directive spurred significant market activity, with banks raising approximately ₦800,000,000,000 (Eight Hundred Billion Naira / $522.9 Million) in the first seven months of 2025 and projections of an additional ₦900,000,000,000 (Nine Hundred Billion Naira / $588.2 Million) before year-end. This reflects the sector's sustained resilience and commitment to regulatory alignment.
Nigeria also continues to strengthen its position as a fintech and digital finance hub in Africa. Despite a slight dip in overall funding in 2024, the sector has remained active, attracting about $140,000,000 (One Hundred and Forty Million US Dollars) in the first half of the year and is projected to record a modest 6% growth in 2025.
