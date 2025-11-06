ARTICLE
6 November 2025

Financial Sector Quarterly Insight: Q3 2025 Review And Outlook For Q4 2025

SB
Stren & Blan Partners

Contributor

Stren & Blan Partners logo

At our law firm, we pride ourselves on providing personalized and attentive service to each of our Clients.

We are focused on providing solutions to our Client’s business problems and adding value to their businesses and commercial endeavours. This underpins our ethos, and everything we do flows from these underlying principles.

Stren & Blan Partners is a full-service commercial Law Firm that provides legal services to diverse local and multinational corporations. We have developed a clear vision for anticipating our Client’s business needs and surpassing their expectations, and we do this with an uncompromising commitment to Client service and legal excellence.

Explore Firm Details
The third quarter of 2025 marked a defining period for Nigeria's financial sector, as regulatory reforms, capital-raising activities, and digital transformation shaped the landscape of banking, fintech, and capital markets.
Nigeria Finance and Banking
Stren & Blan Partners
Stren & Blan Partners’s articles from Stren & Blan Partners are most popular:
  • in Nigeria
  • with readers working within the Oil & Gas industries
Stren & Blan Partners are most popular:
  • within Consumer Protection, Government and Public Sector topic(s)

The third quarter of 2025 marked a defining period for Nigeria's financial sector, as regulatory reforms, capital-raising activities, and digital transformation shaped the landscape of banking, fintech, and capital markets. The Central Bank of Nigeria's recapitalization directive spurred significant market activity, with banks raising approximately ₦800,000,000,000 (Eight Hundred Billion Naira / $522.9 Million) in the first seven months of 2025 and projections of an additional ₦900,000,000,000 (Nine Hundred Billion Naira / $588.2 Million) before year-end. This reflects the sector's sustained resilience and commitment to regulatory alignment.

Nigeria also continues to strengthen its position as a fintech and digital finance hub in Africa. Despite a slight dip in overall funding in 2024, the sector has remained active, attracting about $140,000,000 (One Hundred and Forty Million US Dollars) in the first half of the year and is projected to record a modest 6% growth in 2025.

Open PDF to continue reading >>

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Stren & Blan Partners
Stren & Blan Partners
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More