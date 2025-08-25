ARTICLE
25 August 2025

Forbearance With Strings: Lessons From The CBN's 2025 Conditional Relief To Banks

TA
Tope Adebayo LP

Contributor

Tope Adebayo LP logo
Established in 2008, Tope Adebayo LP offers holistic solutions in energy, disputes, and corporate transactions. Our diverse team crafts bespoke strategies for clients, driving industry wins and growth. We are a one-stop shop, licensed for legal, finance, and corporate services, with a global network for seamless cross-border transactions.
Explore Firm Details
When the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) released its June 13, 2025 circular—"Temporary Suspension of Dividend Payments...
Nigeria Finance and Banking
Ifeoma Ezeribe,Philip Francis,Excellent Epelle
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Introduction

When the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) released its June 13, 2025 circular—"Temporary Suspension of Dividend Payments, Bonuses and Investment in Foreign Subsidiaries"—it was not the first time Nigerian banks had seen forbearance linked to strict conditions. But the circular's lasting impact has become clearer over the months since its release, particularly following the June 20, 2025 follow-up circular that set out an explicit exit roadmap from the relief regime.

The CBN circular represents a temporary prudential measure designed to limit profit distribution and offshore expansion by banks currently operating under regulatory forbearance. By directing the suspension of dividends, bonuses, and investments in foreign subsidiaries, the Central Bank aims to preserve internal capital, bolster balance sheet resilience, and ensure that affected institutions prioritise the restoration of sound prudential positions. Ultimately, the directive seeks to strengthen credit risk management and uphold system-wide financial stability during this transitional period.

The CBN's position is simple, if you are getting support, there are strings attached. Any relief, whether it is forbearance, a concession, or an extended credit limit, comes with increased scrutiny and a responsibility to operate with stronger governance and transparency. It reinforces the long-standing principle captured in the common law maxim "Qui sentit commodum, sentire debet et onus", he who enjoys the benefit must also bear the burden. It is the same principle as in everyday life: if you are getting a break, you are expected to act responsibly in return. This regulatory action we believe is not a punishment but a risk control mechanism, and this makes sense, as a stable financial system depends on accountability at every level.

To read the full article, kindly download the PDF Download

To view original Tope Adebayo article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ifeoma Ezeribe
Ifeoma Ezeribe
Photo of Philip Francis
Philip Francis
Photo of Gbenga Ogundoye
Gbenga Ogundoye
Photo of Excellent Epelle
Excellent Epelle
Photo of Philip Oladimeji
Philip Oladimeji
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More