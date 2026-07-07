Startup Financing In Nigeria: Structuring Early-stage Investments Using SAFEs And Other Hybrid Instruments

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Startup financing remains one of the most critical drivers of innovation and business growth in Nigeria. According to data published by Africa: The Big Deal, African startups raised approximately US$3.2 billion in funding in 2025, representing a 40% increase year-on-year and marking the continent’s strongest funding performance since 2022. Nigeria, while recording a decline in total funding compared to the previous year, remained one of Africa’s four major startup markets, alongside Kenya, Egypt and South Africa, and continued to attract investor activity across sectors such as fintech, healthtech, logistics, agritech, artificial intelligence and enterprise technology.
Despite this momentum, early-stage fundraising continues to present practical and legal challenges. One of the most difficult issues is valuation. Many startups seek external funding before they have a long operating history, stable revenue, mature governance systems or clear market comparables. In those circumstances, insisting on a fully priced equity round at the outset may delay fundraising, increase transaction costs or result in a valuation that is either unattractive to investors or excessively dilutive to founders.
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