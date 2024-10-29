Building Sustainable Businesses In Nigeria: A Look At Esg Policies

Introduction

Businesses continuously seek to balance profit-making with ethical standards. One effective approach to achieving this is by integrating sustainable and responsible practices into their operations. As a result, investors, particularly Venture Capital firms and institutional investors, are increasingly focused on responsible investing—choosing businesses that uphold ethical and sustainable practices. A key way for businesses to demonstrate this commitment to ethics and sustainability is by adopting sound environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, usually formalized in an ESG Policy.

More investors now require companies to have an ESG Policy either before or shortly after investment, a practice known as ESG investing. These policies help stakeholders understand how an organization manages the risks and opportunities associated with ESG factors. Consequently, companies seeking investments are increasingly ensuring they have these policies in place to guide their operations.

In this newsletter, we will explore the three pillars of ESG and how each can be practically applied by companies to guide their activities.

1. Environmental Practices

The first step for businesses is to audit their operations to understand their environmental impact and outline steps to mitigate harmful or undesirable practices. Below are some ways businesses can implement environmentally sustainable practices.

Sustainability in Office Administration – Simple changes, such as transitioning from paper to digital records, can significantly reduce waste and conserve resources. Companies could also consider eliminating paper usage altogether. Another effective practice is shifting from diesel generators to solar power for backup which reduces harmful emissions.

Supply Chain – Improving sustainability throughout the value chain is another important area. Companies can require their service providers adhere to sustainable practices. For instance, a restaurant might pivot to using packaging companies that utilize biodegradable packaging and incorporate bicycles and electric scooters for deliveries to reduce emissions.

CSR Initiatives – As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), businesses can support environmental causes, thereby demonstrating a commitment to environmental improvement by investing in initiatives that benefit the ecosystem.

2. Social Practices

Social practices are essential for businesses to enhance their social responsibility toward employees, customers, suppliers, and the communities they serve. Some of the initiatives include:

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) – Businesses should aim to build a workforce that reflects the diversity of their customers and the wider community. This means creating an inclusive environment where all employees are respected and given equal opportunities, regardless of race, gender, disability, or background. Practical steps could include implementing DEI policies that promote inclusive hiring, closing pay gaps, and providing comprehensive parental leave.

Employee Well-being – Companies should prioritize a supportive work environment that focuses on employee mental health, fair wages, and opportunities for career development.

Community Engagement – Businesses can also give back to the communities they operate in. For instance, a medical facility might show their commitment to the welfare of their local community by offering free health check-ups to residents.

3. Governance Practices

Sound corporate governance is the foundation of a sustainable business. Businesses should strive to uphold the highest standards of ethics, accountability, and transparency in their operations. Key areas of good corporate governance include:

Legal and Regulatory Compliance – Businesses must demonstrate a commitment to adhering to all applicable laws, including obtaining the necessary licenses for their operations. This also involves compliance with employment laws, such as the Labour Act, and international best-practice frameworks like the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

Governance Structure – Adopting governance practices suited to the company's stage of growth is important. This may involve establishing a robust board structure, regularly reviewing governance practices, and ensuring transparent decision-making processes. Businesses can improve board diversity by maintaining balanced representation, particularly in terms of gender diversity. Also, it is advisable to adhere to governance regulations such as the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance. For businesses in regulated sectors, compliance with sector-specific governance codes is mandatory. Such codes include the Central Bank of Nigeria's Code of Corporate Governance for banks and other financial institutions and the National Insurance Commission's Code of Corporate Governance for insurance companies.

Ethical Business Conduct – Businesses should have a code of conduct that outlines their commitment to high ethical standards, including zero tolerance for corruption, fraud, or unethical behavior. Implementing a whistleblower policy can further encourage employees to report concerns without fear of retaliation.

Data Privacy and Security – Businesses naturally deal with the personal data of their customers, employees, and other stakeholders in the course of their operations. Hence, protecting user data is a core responsibility of a business. Businesses should implement stringent data protection measures that comply with national and international regulations. Businesses should regularly audit their data systems to ensure that the highest levels of security is maintained. Nigerian businesses in particular must adhere to data protection laws and regulations such as the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 and the Nigeria Data Protection Regulations 2019.

4. Operationalizing and Measuring ESG

Once concerns are identified across the three pillars of ESG, businesses must clearly outline how their commitments to improvement will be implemented and measured. To operationalize ESG, businesses should:

-Encourage employees to integrate ESG considerations into their daily decision-making.

-Make ESG a regular agenda item in board and management meetings.

-Review ESG practices annually to ensure they remain aligned with the business' core values.

Measuring progress involves publishing periodic ESG Reports to showcase the company's advancements in environmental and social initiatives. These reports typically cover areas such as:

-Carbon footprint metrics and overall environmental performance.

-DEI statistics and results from employee engagement surveys.

-Governance practices, including updates on board composition.

-Contributions to the community.

Conclusion

Integrating ESG practices into business operations is no longer optional but a necessity for sustainable growth. By focusing on environmental, social, and governance pillars, businesses can not only meet regulatory requirements but also build trust with investors, employees, and the communities they serve.

Footnotes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.